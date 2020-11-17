Hops Market 2020 – by Latest Technology, Analysis with Top Manufacturers, Future Growth Outlook, Trends and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

“Hops market” report studies overview of market drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities. It predicts the growth rate of the global Hops market in between the forecasted period. This research report covers the dynamics of the global Hops market with a thorough overview of the overall market growth prospects. Hops market report contain overall market size, share and growth prospect of industry.
About Hops Market:
Hops Market analysis considers sales from both aroma hops and bitter hops types. Our study also finds the sales of hops in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the aroma hops segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for craft beer will play a significant role in the aroma hops segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global hops market report looks at factors such as high demand from the brewing industry, increasing hop acreage, and increasing applications of hops in pharmaceuticals and processed food industries. However, stringent regulations, high cost of production, and climatic requirements leading to concentrated production in the US and Europe may hamper the growth of the hops industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Hops Market:
Driver: Increasing Applications Of Hops In Pharmaceuticals And Processed Food Industries.
Trend: Increasing Emphasis On Dual-Purpose Hops
Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Stringent Regulations.
Increasing applications of hops in pharmaceuticals and processed food industries
Hops have anti-carcinogenic, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties. They are also rich in antioxidants and are used in the treatment of diabetes. With the increase in risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, stress, and high blood pressure, people are adopting healthy diets and are making a strong demand for products that have medicinal properties. This has also increased the use of hops in the pharmaceutical industry. They are used to manufacture drugs for the treatment of sleep disorders, nervousness, and anxiety. Hops are also used as a replacement for antibiotics and are used in beet sugar processing, animal feed, and production of ethanol and several processed foods due to their antibiotic properties. Thus, the increased use of hops in pharmaceuticals and processed food industries will lead to the expansion of the global hops market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Increasing emphasis on dual-purpose hops
Dual-purpose hops have qualities of both aroma and bitter hops. Dual-purpose hops are majorly used in the brewing industry, catering to the huge demand from manufacturers of craft beers across the globe. Dual-purpose hop varieties, such as Amarillo, Citra, Simcoe, Hallertau Blanc, Mosaic, and Perle, have qualities of both aroma and bitter hops. Amarillo hops are widely used in ales and IPAs craft beer for their citrus nature and a flowery, grapefruit-like aroma with medium bittering value. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Some Key Players of Hops Market Are:
Hops Market Segmentation Analysis:
By Type:
- Type 1
- Type 2
- Type 3
Hops Market Report Highlights: –
- The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.
- The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.
- The report discusses detailed information about the market opportunities.
- The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.
- The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.
- The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.
Hops Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
