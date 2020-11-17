Alprazolam Market by Top Players, Impact of Covid-19, Key Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Business Size Forecast to 2024

“Alprazolam market” report studies overview of market drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities. It predicts the growth rate of the global Alprazolam market in between the forecasted period. This research report covers the dynamics of the global Alprazolam market with a thorough overview of the overall market growth prospects. Alprazolam market report contain overall market size, share and growth prospect of industry.

About Alprazolam Market:

Alprazolam Market analysis considers sales of alprazolam in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the anxiety segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of campaigns to raise awareness about anxiety will play a significant role in the anxiety segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global alprazolam market report looks at factors such as increased drug dependency associated with the use of alprazolam, increasing prevalence of anxiety and panic disorders, and low cost of drugs. However, stringent regulatory policies, adverse side effects, and social stigma associated with anxiety and panic disorders may hamper the growth of the alprazolam industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Alprazolam Market:

Driver: Increasing Prevalence Of Anxiety And Panic Disorders.

Trend: Use Of Alprazolam In New Research Areas

Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Stringent Regulatory Policies.

Increasing prevalence of anxiety and panic disorders

The global alprazolam market is expected to benefit significantly from the strong prevalence of psychiatric indications such as anxiety and panic disorders. The increasing number of campaigns focusing on raising awareness about the severity of anxiety and panic disorders is expected to boost the demand for drugs for the treatment of such indications The prevalence of anxiety and panic disorders is also on the rise in the younger population due to changing lifestyles and increasing stress. As per a study conducted by the NIHI(National Institute of Health), panic disorders are prevalent in approximately 2.9% of the adult population in the US, with the prevalence rate being significantly higher in women than in men. Such factors will lead to the expansion of the global alprazolam market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Use of alprazolam in new research areas

The use of alprazolam was strictly limited to treat anxiety and panic disorders. However, with the growing demand for novel therapeutics for various indications, the research on alprazolam as a potential treatment option for other indications is increasing. Clinical-stage pharmaceutical vendors are collaborating to research alprazolam for the treatment of epilepsy. These vendors are focusing on developing Staccato Alprazolam as a Rapid Epileptic Seizure Termination (REST) therapy for providing relief from acute repetitive seizures. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Alprazolam Market Are:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Endo International Plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

Mylan NV

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.