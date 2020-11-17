Medical Cyclotron Market Trends by Growth Demand, Regional Outlook by Business Strategies, Production and Consumption Forecast 2020 to 2024

“Medical Cyclotron market” report studies overview of market drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities. It predicts the growth rate of the global Medical Cyclotron market in between the forecasted period. This research report covers the dynamics of the global Medical Cyclotron market with a thorough overview of the overall market growth prospects. Medical Cyclotron market report contain overall market size, share and growth prospect of industry.
About Medical Cyclotron Market:
Medical Cyclotron Market analysis considers sales from cyclotron 35 MeV products. Our study also finds the sales of medical cyclotron in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the cyclotron <20 MeV segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as its usage in different medical imaging areas such as nuclear medicine will play a significant role in the cyclotron <20 MeV segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global medical cyclotron market report looks at factors such as high prevalence of cancer, benefits of medical cyclotrons, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies. However, high cost and complex logistics of medical cyclotrons, risk of radiation exposure, and stringent regulatory framework and product recalls may hamper the growth of the medical cyclotron industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Medical Cyclotron Market:
Driver: Benefits Of Medical Cyclotrons.
Trend: Medical Cyclotron Technology In Nuclear Medicine
Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The High Cost And Complex Logistics Of Medical Cyclotrons.
Benefits of medical cyclotrons
The growing need for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and neurological diseases is driving the demand for medical imaging technology that uses radioisotopes. Medical isotopes are either made from nuclear reactors or cyclotrons. Cyclotrons can produce isotopes rich in protons and are thus, increasingly being used in radiation therapy and SPECT and PET imaging. Cyclotrons-produced radioisotopes help in obtaining highly specific activities through nuclear transformations. Such benefits of medical cyclotrons will lead to the expansion of the global medical cyclotron market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Medical cyclotron technology in nuclear medicine
Medical cyclotron technology is considered to have revolutionized nuclear medicine owing to the clear evaluation of organs through molecular imaging. Nuclear medicine involves gamma rays, which are emitted by certain radioisotopes with adequate energy. Radioisotopes are produced in cyclotrons, and their application has displayed significant growth over the last decade. One of the major factors contributing to this growth is the increasing availability of cyclotrons, especially to produce radioisotopes to be used in medical applications. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Some Key Players of Medical Cyclotron Market Are:
Medical Cyclotron Market Segmentation Analysis:
By Type:
- Type 1
- Type 2
- Type 3
Medical Cyclotron Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
