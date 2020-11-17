Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by Top Players, Impact of Covid-19, Key Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Business Size Forecast to 2024

“Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market” report studies overview of market drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities. It predicts the growth rate of the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market in between the forecasted period. This research report covers the dynamics of the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market with a thorough overview of the overall market growth prospects. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market report contain overall market size, share and growth prospect of industry.

About Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market:

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market analysis considers sales from both municipal and industrial applications. Our study also finds the sales of water and wastewater treatment in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the municipal segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising adoption of various technologies in water treatment plants will play a significant role in the municipal segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global water and wastewater treatment market report looks at factors such as increasing global concerns regarding water scarcity, increasing industrial water demand and disposal of wastewater in water bodies, and stringent regulations boosting global market growth. However, high cost of industrial water treatment equipment, operational and technical challenges and concerns regarding nutrition impairment may hamper the growth of the water and wastewater treatment industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market:

Driver: Increasing Industrial Water Demand And Disposal Of Wastewater In Water Bodies.

Trend: Growing Use Of Advanced And Intelligent Technologies In Water And Wastewater Treatment

Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The High Cost Of Industrial Water Treatment Equipment.

Increasing industrial water demand and disposal of wastewater in water bodies

The demand for water for industrial purposes across different countries is increasing with the growing industrialization. The disposal of wastewater generated from different industrial processes such as stormwater, sanitary wastewater, and process water into the water bodies is increasing environmental concerns. With the depletion of water resources and the ever-growing demand for water, many companies are compelled to look for ways to limit water usage and use water efficiently. This will lead to the expansion of the global water and wastewater treatment market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Growing use of advanced and intelligent technologies in water and wastewater treatment

Technological advances are transforming the water and wastewater treatment landscape. Intelligent technologies, such as automation, the loT, and Industry 4.0, have reduced human interventions, which is bringing energy benefits and better asset management capabilities. These technologies are being deployed at various stages of water treatment, making the related equipment more efficient. The deployment of loT technologies, Industry 4.0, and the pump technology will increase operational efficiency, bring a higher return on investment (ROl) for manufacturers, and widen the application scope of water and wastewater treatment. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Are:

3M Co.

BWT AG

Danaher Corp.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Pentair Plc

SUEZ SA

Veolia Environnement SA