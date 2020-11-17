Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Market 2020 – by Latest Technology, Analysis with Top Manufacturers, Future Growth Outlook, Trends and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

“Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers market” report studies overview of market drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities. It predicts the growth rate of the global Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers market in between the forecasted period. This research report covers the dynamics of the global Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers market with a thorough overview of the overall market growth prospects. Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers market report contain overall market size, share and growth prospect of industry.

About Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Market:

Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Market analysis considers sales from both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicle types. Our study also finds the sales of automotive aftermarket shock absorbers in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the passenger vehicle segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand for EVs and SUVs across the globe will play a significant role in the passenger vehicle segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive aftermarket shock absorbers market report looks at factors such as an aging vehicle fleet with a high number of in-use vehicles, an increase in vehicle miles driven, and a rise in sales of luxury vehicles. However, decreasing global sales and production of vehicles, raw material price volatility, and availability of inexpensive low-quality shock absorbers may hamper the growth of the automotive aftermarket shock absorbers industry over the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14988930

Market Dynamics of Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Market:

Driver: Rise In The Sales Of Luxury Vehicles.

Trend: Manufacturers Shift Toward Alternative Lightweight Materials

Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Decreasing Global Sales And Production Of Vehicles.

Rise in the sales of luxury vehicles

Emerging economies including India, China, Thailand, and Brazil have become key contributors to the growing sales of luxury and premium vehicles. Luxury and premium vehicles feature the integration of advanced electronic components to provide enhanced comfort and safety. Moreover, these vehicles are also equipped with electronically controlled suspension systems including electronic shock absorbers. The consumers also prefer buying OEM quality shock absorbers to obtain a higher comfort level in vehicles. Thus, the increasing sales of luxury and premium vehicles will lead to the expansion of the global automotive aftermarket shock absorbers market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Manufacturers shift toward alternative lightweight materials

Increasing pollution levels across the globe have led to the intensification of stringency of emission standards. To comply with regulations on emissions norms, manufacturers are focusing on developing lightweight, efficient, and cost-effective products. This has encouraged the manufacturers to emphasize on deploying alternative lightweight raw materials for producing auto components. Companies in the market are introducing lightweight suspension parts made of lightweight materials such as carbon-fiber-reinforced plastics (CFRP) and glass-reinforced plastics (GRP). This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Market Are:

ADD Industry (Zhejiang) Corp. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

ITT Inc.

Kobe Suspensions

LEACREE (Chengdu) Co. Ltd.

NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.

Showa Corp.

Tenneco Inc.

thyssenkrupp AG