Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Market Trends by Growth Demand, Regional Outlook by Business Strategies, Production and Consumption Forecast 2020 to 2024

“Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport Box market” report studies overview of market drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities. It predicts the growth rate of the global Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport Box market in between the forecasted period. This research report covers the dynamics of the global Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport Box market with a thorough overview of the overall market growth prospects. Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport Box market report contain overall market size, share and growth prospect of industry.

About Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Market:

Global Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Market: About this marketOur automated blood tube labeler and specimen transport box market analysis considers sales from automated blood tube labeler and specimen transport box products. Our study also finds the sales of automated blood tube labeler and specimen transport box in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the automated blood tube labeler segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as reduction of labeling errors and the overall time required for blood sampling will play a significant role in the automated blood tube labeler segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automated blood tube labeler and specimen transport box market report looks at factors such as benefits of automated labeling over manual labeling, increasing demand for blood tests, and regulations supporting the use of specimen transport boxes. However, the high cost of devices, drawbacks and limitations of devices, and price reduction due to intense competition among vendors may hamper the growth of the automated blood tube labeler and specimen transport box industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Market:

Benefits of automated labeling over manual labeling

The rising adoption of automated labeling devices over manual labeling of blood tubes minimizes the incidence of critical phlebotomy errors. Manual label making and tube labeling is not only time consuming but also a laborious process. The automated blood tube labelers eliminate the efforts of writing, prevent the wrinkling of labels, and improve the readability of information on the labels. These systems can handle several hundred tubes per hour with higher accuracy, precision, and consistency. Such benefits of automated labeling over manual labeling will lead to the expansion of the global automated blood tube labeler and specimen transport box market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Marketing strategies of vendors

Key vendors are adopting innovative marketing strategies to increase their market penetration. Many vendors enter into agreements with Group Purchasing Organization (GPOs) and medical wholesalers, which enable them to easily access healthcare facilities and laboratories and increase the sales of their products as a substantial proportion of the procurement for hospitals takes place through this channel. Also, vendors are increasingly investing resources in documenting the benefits and cost-saving advantages of their automated blood tube labelers and specimen transport boxes. Such data is used to influence the buying decisions of end-users and increase their product sales. Furthermore, online retailing provides customers with easy access to a wide range of products at competitive prices and allows companies to minimize their setup- distribution and operational costs. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport Box Market Are:

Avantor Inc.

Brooks Automation Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Greiner AG

Inpeco SA

Kobayashi Create Co. Ltd.

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

Sonoco Products Co.

Techno Medica Co. Ltd.