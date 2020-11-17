3D Sensors Market by Size, Covid-19 Impact, Competitive Strategy, Worldwide Growth Insights, Regional Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

“3D Sensors market” report studies overview of market drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities. It predicts the growth rate of the global 3D Sensors market in between the forecasted period. This research report covers the dynamics of the global 3D Sensors market with a thorough overview of the overall market growth prospects. 3D Sensors market report contain overall market size, share and growth prospect of industry.

Global 3D Sensors Market: About this marketOur 3D sensors market analysis considers sales from consumer electronics, industrial/commercial, automotive, healthcare, and other applications. Our study also finds the sales of 3D sensors in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the consumer electronics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing smartphone penetration with advanced features such as multiple-lens camera, AI, virtual assistant, fingerprint sensor, and facial recognition will play a significant role in the consumer electronics segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global 3D sensors market report looks at factors such as the use of 3D sensors in security and surveillance systems, an increase in the number of patents related to gesture recognition and increasing use of HMI technologies. However, accuracy and calibration issues during sensor fusion, cyclical nature of semiconductor industry, and the impact of the trade war between the US and China may hamper the growth of the 3D sensors industry over the forecast period.

Use of 3D sensors in security and surveillance systems

The adoption of 3D sensors in electronic devices such as security cameras and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras is growing because of the increasing need for security especially for incidences like theft and robbery. These devices use cameras with 3D sensors to perform various functions such as 3D imaging, position tracking, depth sensing, and gesture recognition. Also, the aerospace and defense sector has been deploying 3D sensor-enabled cameras to enhance the security of national borders, railroads, airports, power lines, and power plants. Furthermore, the increasing use of drones for navigation and surveillance will also contribute to the growth of the 3D sensors market during the forecast period.

Vendors are developing and introducing advanced 3D sensor solutions for the LiDAR or laser detection and ranging (LADAR) systems operating drones. Thus, the growing application of 3D sensors in security and surveillance systems will lead to the expansion of the global 3D sensors market at a CAGR of over 29% during the forecast period.

Growing investments in autonomous vehicles

Rising need for improving safety and minimizing fatalities caused during vehicular accidents is one of the most prominent reasons for the growing investments in autonomous vehicles. These vehicles incorporate several electronic systems, including LiDAR scanning, optical encoders, autonomous brake systems, and other devices using 3D sensors for imaging and scanning purposes. 3D sensors play a significant role in offering 3D views of the surroundings and providing 3D imaging solutions to autonomous vehicle manufacturers. As a result, vendors in the market are also encouraged to expand their product portfolio for capitalizing on the increasing integration of 3D sensors in autonomous vehicles. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

