Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market 2020 – by Latest Technology, Analysis with Top Manufacturers, Future Growth Outlook, Trends and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

“Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market” report studies overview of market drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities. It predicts the growth rate of the global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market in between the forecasted period. This research report covers the dynamics of the global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market with a thorough overview of the overall market growth prospects. Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market report contain overall market size, share and growth prospect of industry.

About Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market:

Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market: About this marketOur cross-border e-commerce logistics market analysis considers sales from transportation, warehousing, and other services. Our study also finds the sales of cross-border e-commerce logistics in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the transportation segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing government expenditure on logistics infrastructure will play a significant role in the transportation segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cross-border e-commerce logistics market report looks at factors such as increasing penetration of mobile computing devices, growth of e-commerce startups, and cross-border e-commerce activities. However, the high cost of air freight and logistics, the growing number of cargo thefts, and stringent regulations on e-commerce logistics may hamper the growth of the cross-border e-commerce logistics industry over the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/15017378

Market Dynamics of Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market:

Market Driver: Increasing Penetration Of Mobile Computing Devices.

Market Challenge: Stringent Regulations On E-Commerce Logistics.

Market Trend: Adoption Of Blockchain Technology In The Logistics Market

Increasing penetration of mobile computing devices

Several e-commerce vendors are developing mobile compatible applications due to the growing penetration of mobile devices and preference for shopping through smartphone shopping apps. These mobile compatible applications are expected to transform the customer shopping experience with features such as ease of payment, comfort, and convenience. Moreover, vendors obtain information about their customers through these apps, which helps them in providing a tailored shopping experience through targeted advertising to achieve customer loyalty and customer retention. Therefore, the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices is leading to an increase in online orders which, in turn, will benefit cross-border e-commerce logistics companies by driving the demand for services such as transportation and warehousing. Thus, the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices will lead to the expansion of the global cross-border e-commerce logistics market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Adoption of blockchain technology in the logistics market

Blockchain technology can be used to record digital transactions such as log miles and hours drove, and improve security, visibility, and accuracy of data. This technology is expected to help the logistics industry in forecasting and predicting asset volumes more accurately and ensure better asset utilization. It has the potential to prevent fraudulent activities in freight management and manage elements such as freight contracts and parts management. Due to several benefits of this technology, some of the leading logistics service providers in the market are expected to adopt this technology in the coming years. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Are:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk AS

Aramex International LLC

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Deutsche Post AG

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service of America Inc.