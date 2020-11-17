CMOS Image Sensors Market 2020 – by Latest Technology, Analysis with Top Manufacturers, Future Growth Outlook, Trends and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

“CMOS Image Sensors market” report studies overview of market drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities. It predicts the growth rate of the global CMOS Image Sensors market in between the forecasted period. This research report covers the dynamics of the global CMOS Image Sensors market with a thorough overview of the overall market growth prospects. CMOS Image Sensors market report contain overall market size, share and growth prospect of industry.
About CMOS Image Sensors Market:
Global CMOS Image Sensors Market: About this marketOur CMOS image sensors market analysis considers sales from consumer electronics, automotive, security and surveillance, industrial, and other applications. Our study also finds the sales of CMOS image sensors in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the consumer electronics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as capturing high-resolution images under low light will play a significant role in the consumer electronics segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global CMOS image sensors market report looks at factors such as growing popularity of social media applications, rise in automation across industries, and advent of multiple-lens camera in smartphones. However, high cost associated with 3D packaging, accuracy issues, and adverse impact of trade war may hamper the growth of the CMOS image sensors industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of CMOS Image Sensors Market:
Rise in automation across industries
Increasing focus on improving productivity and minimizing cost has led to the increasing adoption of automation in industries. This is expected to drive the implementation of CMOS image sensors across discrete and process industrial applications. CMOS image sensors are increasingly being used in industrial robots, UAVs, and drones to conduct real-time analysis of drone flight environments while detecting, classifying, and tracking objects. Also, CMOS image sensors are increasingly being integrated with surveillance cameras to enhance their image-based inspection. Also, vendors are shifting toward the adoption of CMOS image sensors as they are more cost-effective than CCD image sensors and consume less power than CCD image sensors. All these factors will lead to the expansion of the global CMOS image sensors market at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.
Technological advances in CMOS image sensors
Vendors in the market are seeking new architectures and prototypes to decrease the pixel size and enhance the electro-optical performance. Smaller pixels in CMOS image sensors result in higher resolution, lower power consumption, and lower costs. CMOS image sensor manufacturers are also working on the development of image sensor prototypes that will integrate the capabilities and features of CMOS and CCD image sensors. Furthermore, the emergence of 3D-stacked image sensors is also expected to drive market growth. These sensors enable flexible manufacturing options and facilitate optimization for each die in the 3D stack to offer a decreasing form factor. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
CMOS Image Sensors Market Segmentation Analysis:
By Type:
- Type 1
- Type 2
- Type 3
CMOS Image Sensors Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
