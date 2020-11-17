Natural Gas Market Trends by Growth Demand, Regional Outlook by Business Strategies, Production and Consumption Forecast 2020 to 2024

“Natural Gas market” report studies overview of market drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities. It predicts the growth rate of the global Natural Gas market in between the forecasted period. This research report covers the dynamics of the global Natural Gas market with a thorough overview of the overall market growth prospects. Natural Gas market report contain overall market size, share and growth prospect of industry.

About Natural Gas Market:

Global Natural Gas Market: About this marketOur natural gas market analysis considers sales from conventional and unconventional resource types. Our study also finds the sales of natural gas in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the conventional segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for natural gas and increasing investments in the upstream sector will play a significant role in the conventional segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global natural gas market report looks at factors such as rising investments in upstream projects, increasing focus on unconventional exploration and production activities, and growing demand for natural gas. However, volatility in oil and gas prices, environmental concerns related to drilling, and change in energy mix may hamper the growth of the natural gas industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Natural Gas Market:

Market Driver: Rising Investments In Upstream Projects.

Market Challenge: Volatility In Oil And Gas Prices.

Market Trend: Commoditization Of Lng

Rising investments in upstream projects

The growing population and industrial development have been increasing the demand for energy across the world. Therefore, many countries are exploring untapped oil and gas resources using technological advances in the oil and gas industry. Moreover, the production of oil and natural gas is declining from several conventional oilfields. To address this issue and maximize the revenue from such oilfields, oil and gas operators are increasing investments in mature oil and gas fields. Such increasing investments in the upstream oil and gas sector across the world will lead to the expansion of the global natural gas market at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.

Commoditization of LNG

An increase in the demand for LNG and a rise in its supply is essential for the growth of this commodity market. The growing diversity in the LNG contract terms among the producers and buyers is leading to an increase in the number of floating liquefaction and regasification plants, as well as to the rising liquidity of tradable LNG, thereby commoditizing LNG. Hence, the global LNG market is eventually transitioning toward a more transparent, efficient, and liquid market. The economic viability of the LNG form of natural gas makes it highly preferred for transporting over long distances. The reduced prices of LNG have increased its use, driving the shift from coal to natural gas. Hence, the commoditization of LNG has increased LNG trading activities and benefitted vendors. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Natural Gas Market Are:

BP Plc

Chevron Corp.

ConocoPhillips Co.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

PetroChina Co. Ltd.

PJSC Gazprom

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Suncor Energy Inc.