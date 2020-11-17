EMI Shielding Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Chomerics, Laird PLc., PPG Industries, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global EMI Shielding market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global EMI Shielding market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The EMI Shielding report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EMI Shielding report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EMI Shielding market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EMI Shielding market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EMI Shielding market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EMI Shielding market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EMI Shielding market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global EMI Shielding Market Research Report: Chomerics, Laird PLc., PPG Industries, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, RTP Company (US), 3M Company, Schaffner Holding Ag, ETS-Lindgren Inc., Kitagawa IndustrieS., Tech-EtcH, Leader Tech

Types: EMI shielding tapes & laminates

Conductive coatings and paints

Metal shielding

Conductive polymers

EMI/EMC filters



Applications: Consumer electronics

Telecom & IT

Automotive

Healthcare

Defense & Aerospace

Others



The EMI Shielding Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EMI Shielding market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EMI Shielding market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the EMI Shielding market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in EMI Shielding industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global EMI Shielding market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global EMI Shielding market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EMI Shielding market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by EMI Shielding Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global EMI Shielding Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 EMI shielding tapes & laminates

1.4.3 Conductive coatings and paints

1.4.4 Metal shielding

1.4.5 Conductive polymers

1.4.6 EMI/EMC filters

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global EMI Shielding Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Consumer electronics

1.5.3 Telecom & IT

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Defense & Aerospace

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global EMI Shielding Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global EMI Shielding Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 EMI Shielding Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 EMI Shielding Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 EMI Shielding Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 EMI Shielding Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key EMI Shielding Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top EMI Shielding Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top EMI Shielding Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global EMI Shielding Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global EMI Shielding Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global EMI Shielding Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global EMI Shielding Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by EMI Shielding Revenue in 2019

3.3 EMI Shielding Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players EMI Shielding Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into EMI Shielding Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global EMI Shielding Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global EMI Shielding Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global EMI Shielding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global EMI Shielding Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America EMI Shielding Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 EMI Shielding Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America EMI Shielding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America EMI Shielding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe EMI Shielding Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 EMI Shielding Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe EMI Shielding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe EMI Shielding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China EMI Shielding Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 EMI Shielding Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China EMI Shielding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China EMI Shielding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan EMI Shielding Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 EMI Shielding Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan EMI Shielding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan EMI Shielding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia EMI Shielding Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 EMI Shielding Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia EMI Shielding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia EMI Shielding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India EMI Shielding Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 EMI Shielding Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India EMI Shielding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India EMI Shielding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America EMI Shielding Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 EMI Shielding Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America EMI Shielding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America EMI Shielding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Chomerics

13.1.1 Chomerics Company Details

13.1.2 Chomerics Business Overview

13.1.3 Chomerics EMI Shielding Introduction

13.1.4 Chomerics Revenue in EMI Shielding Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Chomerics Recent Development

13.2 Laird PLc.

13.2.1 Laird PLc. Company Details

13.2.2 Laird PLc. Business Overview

13.2.3 Laird PLc. EMI Shielding Introduction

13.2.4 Laird PLc. Revenue in EMI Shielding Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Laird PLc. Recent Development

13.3 PPG Industries

13.3.1 PPG Industries Company Details

13.3.2 PPG Industries Business Overview

13.3.3 PPG Industries EMI Shielding Introduction

13.3.4 PPG Industries Revenue in EMI Shielding Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

13.4 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

13.4.1 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Details

13.4.2 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Business Overview

13.4.3 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA EMI Shielding Introduction

13.4.4 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Revenue in EMI Shielding Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Recent Development

13.5 RTP Company (US)

13.5.1 RTP Company (US) Company Details

13.5.2 RTP Company (US) Business Overview

13.5.3 RTP Company (US) EMI Shielding Introduction

13.5.4 RTP Company (US) Revenue in EMI Shielding Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 RTP Company (US) Recent Development

13.6 3M Company

13.6.1 3M Company Company Details

13.6.2 3M Company Business Overview

13.6.3 3M Company EMI Shielding Introduction

13.6.4 3M Company Revenue in EMI Shielding Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 3M Company Recent Development

13.7 Schaffner Holding Ag

13.7.1 Schaffner Holding Ag Company Details

13.7.2 Schaffner Holding Ag Business Overview

13.7.3 Schaffner Holding Ag EMI Shielding Introduction

13.7.4 Schaffner Holding Ag Revenue in EMI Shielding Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Schaffner Holding Ag Recent Development

13.8 ETS-Lindgren Inc.

13.8.1 ETS-Lindgren Inc. Company Details

13.8.2 ETS-Lindgren Inc. Business Overview

13.8.3 ETS-Lindgren Inc. EMI Shielding Introduction

13.8.4 ETS-Lindgren Inc. Revenue in EMI Shielding Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 ETS-Lindgren Inc. Recent Development

13.9 Kitagawa IndustrieS.

13.9.1 Kitagawa IndustrieS. Company Details

13.9.2 Kitagawa IndustrieS. Business Overview

13.9.3 Kitagawa IndustrieS. EMI Shielding Introduction

13.9.4 Kitagawa IndustrieS. Revenue in EMI Shielding Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Kitagawa IndustrieS. Recent Development

13.10 Tech-EtcH

13.10.1 Tech-EtcH Company Details

13.10.2 Tech-EtcH Business Overview

13.10.3 Tech-EtcH EMI Shielding Introduction

13.10.4 Tech-EtcH Revenue in EMI Shielding Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Tech-EtcH Recent Development

13.11 Leader Tech

10.11.1 Leader Tech Company Details

10.11.2 Leader Tech Business Overview

10.11.3 Leader Tech EMI Shielding Introduction

10.11.4 Leader Tech Revenue in EMI Shielding Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Leader Tech Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

”