Emulsion Adhesives Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Ashland Inc., Henkel, H.B.Fuller, 3M Company

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Emulsion Adhesives market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Emulsion Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Emulsion Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Emulsion Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Emulsion Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Emulsion Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Emulsion Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Emulsion Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Emulsion Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Research Report: Ashland Inc., Henkel, H.B.Fuller, 3M Company, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Arkema (Bostik), DOW, Cemedine, Paramelt
Types: Acrylic Polymer Emulsion
Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion
Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion
SBC Latex
PU Dispersion
Others
Applications: Paper & Packaging
Woodworking
Tapes & Labels
Construction
Automotive & Transportation
Others
The Emulsion Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Emulsion Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Emulsion Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Emulsion Adhesives market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Emulsion Adhesives industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Emulsion Adhesives market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Emulsion Adhesives market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Emulsion Adhesives market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Emulsion Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Emulsion Adhesives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Acrylic Polymer Emulsion
1.4.3 Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion
1.4.4 Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion
1.4.5 SBC Latex
1.4.6 PU Dispersion
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Paper & Packaging
1.5.3 Woodworking
1.5.4 Tapes & Labels
1.5.5 Construction
1.5.6 Automotive & Transportation
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Emulsion Adhesives Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Emulsion Adhesives Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Emulsion Adhesives, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Emulsion Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Emulsion Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Emulsion Adhesives Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Emulsion Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Emulsion Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Emulsion Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Emulsion Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Emulsion Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Emulsion Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Emulsion Adhesives Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Emulsion Adhesives Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Emulsion Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Emulsion Adhesives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Emulsion Adhesives Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Emulsion Adhesives Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Emulsion Adhesives Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Emulsion Adhesives Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Emulsion Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Emulsion Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Emulsion Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Emulsion Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Emulsion Adhesives Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Emulsion Adhesives Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Emulsion Adhesives Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Emulsion Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Emulsion Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Emulsion Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Emulsion Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Emulsion Adhesives by Country
6.1.1 North America Emulsion Adhesives Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Emulsion Adhesives Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Emulsion Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Emulsion Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Emulsion Adhesives by Country
7.1.1 Europe Emulsion Adhesives Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Emulsion Adhesives Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Emulsion Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Emulsion Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Emulsion Adhesives by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Emulsion Adhesives Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Emulsion Adhesives Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Emulsion Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Emulsion Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Emulsion Adhesives by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Emulsion Adhesives Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Emulsion Adhesives Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Emulsion Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Emulsion Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Emulsion Adhesives by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Emulsion Adhesives Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Emulsion Adhesives Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Emulsion Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Emulsion Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Ashland Inc.
11.1.1 Ashland Inc. Corporation Information
11.1.2 Ashland Inc. Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Ashland Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Ashland Inc. Emulsion Adhesives Products Offered
11.1.5 Ashland Inc. Related Developments
11.2 Henkel
11.2.1 Henkel Corporation Information
11.2.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Henkel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Henkel Emulsion Adhesives Products Offered
11.2.5 Henkel Related Developments
11.3 H.B.Fuller
11.3.1 H.B.Fuller Corporation Information
11.3.2 H.B.Fuller Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 H.B.Fuller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 H.B.Fuller Emulsion Adhesives Products Offered
11.3.5 H.B.Fuller Related Developments
11.4 3M Company
11.4.1 3M Company Corporation Information
11.4.2 3M Company Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 3M Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 3M Company Emulsion Adhesives Products Offered
11.4.5 3M Company Related Developments
11.5 Pidilite Industries Ltd.
11.5.1 Pidilite Industries Ltd. Corporation Information
11.5.2 Pidilite Industries Ltd. Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Pidilite Industries Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Pidilite Industries Ltd. Emulsion Adhesives Products Offered
11.5.5 Pidilite Industries Ltd. Related Developments
11.6 Arkema (Bostik)
11.6.1 Arkema (Bostik) Corporation Information
11.6.2 Arkema (Bostik) Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Arkema (Bostik) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Arkema (Bostik) Emulsion Adhesives Products Offered
11.6.5 Arkema (Bostik) Related Developments
11.7 DOW
11.7.1 DOW Corporation Information
11.7.2 DOW Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 DOW Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 DOW Emulsion Adhesives Products Offered
11.7.5 DOW Related Developments
11.8 Cemedine
11.8.1 Cemedine Corporation Information
11.8.2 Cemedine Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Cemedine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Cemedine Emulsion Adhesives Products Offered
11.8.5 Cemedine Related Developments
11.9 Paramelt
11.9.1 Paramelt Corporation Information
11.9.2 Paramelt Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Paramelt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Paramelt Emulsion Adhesives Products Offered
11.9.5 Paramelt Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Emulsion Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Emulsion Adhesives Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Emulsion Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Emulsion Adhesives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Emulsion Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Emulsion Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Emulsion Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Emulsion Adhesives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Emulsion Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Emulsion Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Emulsion Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Emulsion Adhesives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Emulsion Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Emulsion Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Emulsion Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Emulsion Adhesives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Emulsion Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Emulsion Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Emulsion Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Emulsion Adhesives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Emulsion Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Emulsion Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Emulsion Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Emulsion Adhesives Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Emulsion Adhesives Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
