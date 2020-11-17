Global Insulin Pens Market Latest Industry Size, Growth, Share, Emerging Demands, Current Trends and Competitive Landscape Forecast

The Global “Insulin Pens Market” to gain from rising prevalence of diabetes around the world. Fortune Business Insights recently announced a report, titled “Insulin Pens Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Disposable, Reusable), By Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Diabetes Clinics), Geography Forecast till 2026.” The market is expected to witness high demand in North America owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes in nations such as the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, rapid technological advancements in insulin pens in the region is likely to propel growth in the market.

Leading Players operating in the Insulin Pens Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Braun Melsungen AG,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Artsana S.p.A.,

BD,

Novo Nordisk A/S,

Sanofi,

Owen Mumford Ltd.,

Ypsomed AG,

TERUMO CORPORATION,

HTL-Strefa.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Market

Increasing per capita income and increasing healthcare expenditure are some factors anticipated to drive the global market during the forecast period. Additionally, technological upgrades in the insulin pens is likely to propel adoption of pens.

For instance, Novo Nordisk A/S announced the launch of a bluetooth connected smart insulin pen in 2018. The smart pen is enabled to record the dose of insulin and timely logs. The amount of pain is comparatively less to normal insulin pens. On the contrary, high price of insulin pens and looming risk of administering wrong dose of insulin are some factors that may restrain the global insulin pens market.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Disposable

Reusable

By Application

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Diabetes Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and Insulin Pens Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Insulin Pens Market growth?

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Insulin Pens Market.

