Engineering Plastics Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| BASF, Covestro, Celanese Corporation, Dupont

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Engineering Plastics market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Engineering Plastics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Engineering Plastics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Engineering Plastics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Engineering Plastics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Engineering Plastics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Engineering Plastics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Engineering Plastics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Engineering Plastics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Engineering Plastics Market Research Report: BASF, Covestro, Celanese Corporation, Dupont, Solvay, LG Chem, Sabic, Evonik Industries, Lanxess, Mitsubishi Engineering

Types: Automotive & transportation

Electrical & electronics

Industrial & machinery

Packaging

Consumer appliances

Other applications



Applications: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyamide (PA)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Thermoplastic polyesters (PET/PBT)

Polyacetals (POM)

Fluoropolymers

Others



The Engineering Plastics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Engineering Plastics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Engineering Plastics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Engineering Plastics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Engineering Plastics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Engineering Plastics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Engineering Plastics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Engineering Plastics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Engineering Plastics Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Engineering Plastics Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Engineering Plastics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Automotive & transportation

1.4.3 Electrical & electronics

1.4.4 Industrial & machinery

1.4.5 Packaging

1.4.6 Consumer appliances

1.4.7 Other applications

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Engineering Plastics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

1.5.3 Polyamide (PA)

1.5.4 Polycarbonate (PC)

1.5.5 Thermoplastic polyesters (PET/PBT)

1.5.6 Polyacetals (POM)

1.5.7 Fluoropolymers

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Engineering Plastics Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Engineering Plastics Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Engineering Plastics Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Engineering Plastics, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Engineering Plastics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Engineering Plastics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Engineering Plastics Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Engineering Plastics Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Engineering Plastics Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Engineering Plastics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Engineering Plastics Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Engineering Plastics Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Engineering Plastics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Engineering Plastics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Engineering Plastics Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Engineering Plastics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Engineering Plastics Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Engineering Plastics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Engineering Plastics Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Engineering Plastics Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Engineering Plastics Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Engineering Plastics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Engineering Plastics Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Engineering Plastics Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Engineering Plastics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Engineering Plastics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Engineering Plastics Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Engineering Plastics Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Engineering Plastics Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Engineering Plastics Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Engineering Plastics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Engineering Plastics Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Engineering Plastics Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Engineering Plastics Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Engineering Plastics Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Engineering Plastics Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Engineering Plastics Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Engineering Plastics Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Engineering Plastics by Country

6.1.1 North America Engineering Plastics Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Engineering Plastics Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Engineering Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Engineering Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Engineering Plastics by Country

7.1.1 Europe Engineering Plastics Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Engineering Plastics Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Engineering Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Engineering Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Engineering Plastics by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Engineering Plastics Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Engineering Plastics Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Engineering Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Engineering Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Engineering Plastics by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Engineering Plastics Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Engineering Plastics Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Engineering Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Engineering Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Engineering Plastics by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Engineering Plastics Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Engineering Plastics Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Engineering Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Engineering Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Engineering Plastics Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Related Developments

11.2 Covestro

11.2.1 Covestro Corporation Information

11.2.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Covestro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Covestro Engineering Plastics Products Offered

11.2.5 Covestro Related Developments

11.3 Celanese Corporation

11.3.1 Celanese Corporation Corporation Information

11.3.2 Celanese Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Celanese Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Celanese Corporation Engineering Plastics Products Offered

11.3.5 Celanese Corporation Related Developments

11.4 Dupont

11.4.1 Dupont Corporation Information

11.4.2 Dupont Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Dupont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Dupont Engineering Plastics Products Offered

11.4.5 Dupont Related Developments

11.5 Solvay

11.5.1 Solvay Corporation Information

11.5.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Solvay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Solvay Engineering Plastics Products Offered

11.5.5 Solvay Related Developments

11.6 LG Chem

11.6.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

11.6.2 LG Chem Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 LG Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 LG Chem Engineering Plastics Products Offered

11.6.5 LG Chem Related Developments

11.7 Sabic

11.7.1 Sabic Corporation Information

11.7.2 Sabic Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Sabic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Sabic Engineering Plastics Products Offered

11.7.5 Sabic Related Developments

11.8 Evonik Industries

11.8.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

11.8.2 Evonik Industries Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Evonik Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Evonik Industries Engineering Plastics Products Offered

11.8.5 Evonik Industries Related Developments

11.9 Lanxess

11.9.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

11.9.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Lanxess Engineering Plastics Products Offered

11.9.5 Lanxess Related Developments

11.10 Mitsubishi Engineering

11.10.1 Mitsubishi Engineering Corporation Information

11.10.2 Mitsubishi Engineering Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Mitsubishi Engineering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Mitsubishi Engineering Engineering Plastics Products Offered

11.10.5 Mitsubishi Engineering Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Engineering Plastics Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Engineering Plastics Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Engineering Plastics Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Engineering Plastics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Engineering Plastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Engineering Plastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Engineering Plastics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Engineering Plastics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Engineering Plastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Engineering Plastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Engineering Plastics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Engineering Plastics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Engineering Plastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Engineering Plastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Engineering Plastics Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Engineering Plastics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Engineering Plastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Engineering Plastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Engineering Plastics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Engineering Plastics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Engineering Plastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Engineering Plastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Engineering Plastics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Engineering Plastics Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Engineering Plastics Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

