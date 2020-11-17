Epoxy Coatings Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | BASF, Akzonobel, PPG Industries, RPM International Inc.

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Epoxy Coatings market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Epoxy Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Epoxy Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Epoxy Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Epoxy Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Epoxy Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Epoxy Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Epoxy Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Epoxy Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Epoxy Coatings Market Research Report: BASF, Akzonobel, PPG Industries, RPM International Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, The Valspar Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, Tikkurila, Berger Paints

Types: Solvent borne

Waterborne

Powder-based



Applications: Construction

Transportation

General Industrial

Others



The Epoxy Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Epoxy Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Epoxy Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Epoxy Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Epoxy Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Epoxy Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Epoxy Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Epoxy Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Epoxy Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Epoxy Coatings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Epoxy Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Solvent borne

1.4.3 Waterborne

1.4.4 Powder-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Epoxy Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Construction

1.5.3 Transportation

1.5.4 General Industrial

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Epoxy Coatings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Epoxy Coatings Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Epoxy Coatings Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Epoxy Coatings, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Epoxy Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Epoxy Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Epoxy Coatings Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Epoxy Coatings Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Epoxy Coatings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Epoxy Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Epoxy Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Epoxy Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Epoxy Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Epoxy Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Epoxy Coatings Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Epoxy Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Epoxy Coatings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Epoxy Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Epoxy Coatings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Epoxy Coatings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Epoxy Coatings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Epoxy Coatings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Epoxy Coatings Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Epoxy Coatings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Epoxy Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Epoxy Coatings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Epoxy Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Epoxy Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Epoxy Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Epoxy Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Epoxy Coatings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Epoxy Coatings Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Epoxy Coatings Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Epoxy Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Epoxy Coatings Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Epoxy Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Epoxy Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Epoxy Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Epoxy Coatings by Country

6.1.1 North America Epoxy Coatings Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Epoxy Coatings Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Epoxy Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Epoxy Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Epoxy Coatings by Country

7.1.1 Europe Epoxy Coatings Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Epoxy Coatings Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Epoxy Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Epoxy Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Epoxy Coatings by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Epoxy Coatings Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Epoxy Coatings Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Epoxy Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Epoxy Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Epoxy Coatings by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Epoxy Coatings Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Epoxy Coatings Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Epoxy Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Epoxy Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Coatings by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Coatings Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Coatings Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Epoxy Coatings Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Related Developments

11.2 Akzonobel

11.2.1 Akzonobel Corporation Information

11.2.2 Akzonobel Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Akzonobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Akzonobel Epoxy Coatings Products Offered

11.2.5 Akzonobel Related Developments

11.3 PPG Industries

11.3.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

11.3.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 PPG Industries Epoxy Coatings Products Offered

11.3.5 PPG Industries Related Developments

11.4 RPM International Inc.

11.4.1 RPM International Inc. Corporation Information

11.4.2 RPM International Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 RPM International Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 RPM International Inc. Epoxy Coatings Products Offered

11.4.5 RPM International Inc. Related Developments

11.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company

11.5.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company Corporation Information

11.5.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company Epoxy Coatings Products Offered

11.5.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company Related Developments

11.6 The Valspar Corporation

11.6.1 The Valspar Corporation Corporation Information

11.6.2 The Valspar Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 The Valspar Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 The Valspar Corporation Epoxy Coatings Products Offered

11.6.5 The Valspar Corporation Related Developments

11.7 Axalta Coating Systems

11.7.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

11.7.2 Axalta Coating Systems Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Axalta Coating Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Axalta Coating Systems Epoxy Coatings Products Offered

11.7.5 Axalta Coating Systems Related Developments

11.8 Nippon Paint

11.8.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

11.8.2 Nippon Paint Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Nippon Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Nippon Paint Epoxy Coatings Products Offered

11.8.5 Nippon Paint Related Developments

11.9 Kansai Paint

11.9.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

11.9.2 Kansai Paint Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Kansai Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Kansai Paint Epoxy Coatings Products Offered

11.9.5 Kansai Paint Related Developments

11.10 Tikkurila

11.10.1 Tikkurila Corporation Information

11.10.2 Tikkurila Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Tikkurila Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Tikkurila Epoxy Coatings Products Offered

11.10.5 Tikkurila Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Epoxy Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Epoxy Coatings Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Epoxy Coatings Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Epoxy Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Epoxy Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Epoxy Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Epoxy Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Epoxy Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Epoxy Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Epoxy Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Epoxy Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Epoxy Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Epoxy Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Epoxy Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Epoxy Coatings Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Epoxy Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Epoxy Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Epoxy Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Epoxy Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Epoxy Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Epoxy Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Epoxy Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Epoxy Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Epoxy Coatings Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”