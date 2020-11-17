Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand), DAISO, FORMOSA PLASTIC CORPORATIOn, Hanwha Chemical

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Epichlorohydrin (ECH) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Epichlorohydrin (ECH) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Research Report: Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand), DAISO, FORMOSA PLASTIC CORPORATIOn, Hanwha Chemical, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical, KASHIMA CHEMICAL, Momentive Speciality Chemicals, NAMA Chemicals, LOTTE Fine Chemical, Shandong Haili Chemical, SOLVAy, Spolchemie, Sumitomo Chemical, Tamilnadu Petroproducts, Dow, ZAK£ADY Chemiczne Zachem SA

Types: Epoxy resins

Synthetic glycerin

Water treatment chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others



Applications: Paints & Applications

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Wind Turbine

Composites

Adhesives

Others



The Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Epoxy resins

1.4.3 Synthetic glycerin

1.4.4 Water treatment chemicals

1.4.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Paints & Applications

1.5.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Wind Turbine

1.5.6 Composites

1.5.7 Adhesives

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand)

13.1.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Company Details

13.1.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Business Overview

13.1.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction

13.1.4 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Recent Development

13.2 DAISO

13.2.1 DAISO Company Details

13.2.2 DAISO Business Overview

13.2.3 DAISO Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction

13.2.4 DAISO Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 DAISO Recent Development

13.3 FORMOSA PLASTIC CORPORATIOn

13.3.1 FORMOSA PLASTIC CORPORATIOn Company Details

13.3.2 FORMOSA PLASTIC CORPORATIOn Business Overview

13.3.3 FORMOSA PLASTIC CORPORATIOn Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction

13.3.4 FORMOSA PLASTIC CORPORATIOn Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 FORMOSA PLASTIC CORPORATIOn Recent Development

13.4 Hanwha Chemical

13.4.1 Hanwha Chemical Company Details

13.4.2 Hanwha Chemical Business Overview

13.4.3 Hanwha Chemical Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction

13.4.4 Hanwha Chemical Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Hanwha Chemical Recent Development

13.5 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical

13.5.1 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Company Details

13.5.2 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Business Overview

13.5.3 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction

13.5.4 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Recent Development

13.6 KASHIMA CHEMICAL

13.6.1 KASHIMA CHEMICAL Company Details

13.6.2 KASHIMA CHEMICAL Business Overview

13.6.3 KASHIMA CHEMICAL Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction

13.6.4 KASHIMA CHEMICAL Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 KASHIMA CHEMICAL Recent Development

13.7 Momentive Speciality Chemicals

13.7.1 Momentive Speciality Chemicals Company Details

13.7.2 Momentive Speciality Chemicals Business Overview

13.7.3 Momentive Speciality Chemicals Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction

13.7.4 Momentive Speciality Chemicals Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Momentive Speciality Chemicals Recent Development

13.8 NAMA Chemicals

13.8.1 NAMA Chemicals Company Details

13.8.2 NAMA Chemicals Business Overview

13.8.3 NAMA Chemicals Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction

13.8.4 NAMA Chemicals Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 NAMA Chemicals Recent Development

13.9 LOTTE Fine Chemical

13.9.1 LOTTE Fine Chemical Company Details

13.9.2 LOTTE Fine Chemical Business Overview

13.9.3 LOTTE Fine Chemical Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction

13.9.4 LOTTE Fine Chemical Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 LOTTE Fine Chemical Recent Development

13.10 Shandong Haili Chemical

13.10.1 Shandong Haili Chemical Company Details

13.10.2 Shandong Haili Chemical Business Overview

13.10.3 Shandong Haili Chemical Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction

13.10.4 Shandong Haili Chemical Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Shandong Haili Chemical Recent Development

13.11 SOLVAy

10.11.1 SOLVAy Company Details

10.11.2 SOLVAy Business Overview

10.11.3 SOLVAy Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction

10.11.4 SOLVAy Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 SOLVAy Recent Development

13.12 Spolchemie

10.12.1 Spolchemie Company Details

10.12.2 Spolchemie Business Overview

10.12.3 Spolchemie Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction

10.12.4 Spolchemie Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Spolchemie Recent Development

13.13 Sumitomo Chemical

10.13.1 Sumitomo Chemical Company Details

10.13.2 Sumitomo Chemical Business Overview

10.13.3 Sumitomo Chemical Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction

10.13.4 Sumitomo Chemical Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

13.14 Tamilnadu Petroproducts

10.14.1 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Company Details

10.14.2 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Business Overview

10.14.3 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction

10.14.4 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Recent Development

13.15 Dow

10.15.1 Dow Company Details

10.15.2 Dow Business Overview

10.15.3 Dow Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction

10.15.4 Dow Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Dow Recent Development

13.16 ZAK£ADY Chemiczne Zachem SA

10.16.1 ZAK£ADY Chemiczne Zachem SA Company Details

10.16.2 ZAK£ADY Chemiczne Zachem SA Business Overview

10.16.3 ZAK£ADY Chemiczne Zachem SA Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Introduction

10.16.4 ZAK£ADY Chemiczne Zachem SA Revenue in Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 ZAK£ADY Chemiczne Zachem SA Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

