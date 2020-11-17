Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Market 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data Definition, Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast data by 2024

Global “Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Market” By Product, Type, Application, End User, Geography, Recent Developments, Company Profiles – Forecast to 2024 recently released by 360 Research Reports explores a detailed analysis of the market based on various segmentations. The global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate market is fragmented in terms of different aspects such as market’s competitive landscape, industry trends, market size and share, key players, regional breakdown, types and applications. The research report offers in-depth knowledge on several fields on the market globally. The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies to help clients improve their revenue shares in the market.

Hexamethylene diisocyanate (HDI) is an organic compound in the class known as isocyanates. More specifically, it is an aliphatic diisocyanate. Aliphatic diisocyanates are used in special applications, such as enamel coatings which are resistant to abrasion and degradation from ultraviolet light. These properties are particularly desirable in, for instance, the exterior paint applied to aircraft and vessels.

Bayer

Vencorex

BASF SE

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Tosoh

WANHUA

Hexamethylene diisocyanate is widely used in automotive paint and adhesive industry. The most proportion of hexamethylene diisocyanate is automotive paint and in 2016 with 52.11% market share. The trend of automotive paint is increasing. Europe is the largest consumption region of hexamethylene diisocyanate, with a consumption value market share nearly 35.56% in 2016. China is the second largest consumption region of hexamethylene diisocyanate, enjoying consumption value market share nearly 24.35% in 2015.

Paints

Adhesive