Metal Seals Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Metal seals are used where the use of elastomeric and polymer seals is not possible due to application requirements. These can include; high temperatures and pressures, cryogenic conditions, chemical resistance, prevention of outgassing, radiation, gas permeability and hard vacuum duty.

Parker

CPI

HTMS

American Seal & Engineering Co.

Inc.

Jetseal

Garlock

VAT Vakuumventile

Calvo Sealing

APS Technology

The China production of the Metal Seals Market is about 10277 K Units in 2015. It occupies about 19.97% market share in Global 2015. The production region is relative concentrated. Currently, the biggest two production region is China and North American. They occupy about 38.20% market share in Global 2015.The main consumption regions are also relative concentrated. The Metal Seals Market consumption has great relationship with the local developed level and population. Currently, the largest consumption region are NA, EU and China.The price has been downstream continuously; the average price is about 40.8 USD/Unit in 2015. The gross margin has the different trend with the price. The gross margin is about 19.40% in 2015.The worldwide market for Metal Seals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.This report focuses on the Metal Seals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Metal C-Ring

Metal E-Ring

Metal O-Ring

Metal U-Ring

Metal W-Ring

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Military

Semiconductor

Heavy Duty Mobile

Transportation Automotive