Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Analysis 2020 : Booming Strategies of Top Companies, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2024 with Top Countries Data

The Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) sector consists of conformity assessment bodies that provide services ranging from auditing and inspection, to testing, verification, quality assurance and certification.

The research covers the current Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

DEKRA

TÜV SÜD Group

Bureau Veritas

Applus Services

SGS Group

Intertek Group

TÜV Rheinland Group

The Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) sector consists of conformity assessment bodies that provide services ranging from auditing and inspection, to testing, verification, quality assurance and certification. As testing is mandatory for all type of vehicles in many countries, the automotive testing services segment held nearly 51% of the overall market, followed by the inspection services, which accounted for 32% of total market revenue in 2020. As the cost of testing services is much higher than that of inspection services, the revenue generated by the testing service segment is greater than that of any other segment. Inspection services are mandatory to perform at a specific time period and the certification is mandatory for each vehicle. The certification services segment held 17% of market revenue in 2020 and remaining 6.7% was accounted by the other services. In 2020, Europe dominated the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market with 43.7% share, thanks to the presence of some of the world's leading automotive manufacturers and a steadily expanding domestic automotive industry. North America also accounts for a significant share in the global market owing to the well-established automotive sector. In regions like Europe and North America, stringent rules for periodic vehicle inspection and testing are laid down so as to ensure the safety of human life. These regulations are also key drivers for the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market in these regions. The global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market is valued at 13400 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 18370 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2019 and 2024. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Testing

