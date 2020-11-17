Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market 2020 by Industry Growth, Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Analysis Research Report 2024

Global “Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market” – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024″ comes as one of the hard-to-find market data report published by 360 Research Reports, a leading market analysis source. This new research document examines economic trends, industry development, industry structure, supply and demand, investment environment, industry capacity, marketing channels and leading industry participants. The Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market is stimulated by the successive hikes of industrial output, consumer consumption, imports & exports, and capital investment. Historical data and long-term forecasts through 2020 and 2024 are the important part of this research document.

LVT is an acronym for “luxury vinyl tile.” It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring.

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

Tarkett

NOX Corporation

LG Hausys

Congoleum

Mohawk

Shaw

Gerflor

Forbo

Beaulieu

RiL

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Karndean

Parterre

Snmo LVT

Europe is the biggest consumption country in the world followed by USA. Though China is a populous country, the consumption volume is relatively small compared to Korea and Japan in Asia, which also means the huge potential in China market in the future. LVT flooring downstream is wide and the main application fields are residential and commercial use. Globally, residential use accounts for nearly 66.04% of total downstream consumption volume of LVT flooring in global in 2020. According to the type, it can be divided into Flexible LVT Flooring and Rigid LVT Flooring. Flexible LVT Flooring is the main product, capturing about 67.57% of global consumption of LVT flooring in 2020. The worldwide market for Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.8% over the next five years, will reach 7480 million US$ in 2024, from 3630 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Commercial Use

Residential Use Major Applications are as follows:

Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)