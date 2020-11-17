Manual Resuscitator Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Manual Resuscitator Market” Status (2015-2019) And Forecast (2020-2024) By Region, Product Type & End-Use” is the latest research study released by 360 Research Reports that offers a potential headway to all the market information and opportunities that are currently available in the global market. The report highlights risk side analysis and dominance with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report gives information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities. The research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by the next 5 years. Key elements assembled in the report includes market share, market size, drivers, & restraining factors, forecast to 2024. The report provides a competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of key players.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Manual resuscitator is a hand-held device commonly used to provide positive pressure ventilation to patients who are not breathing or not breathing adequately. The device is a required part of resuscitation kits for trained professionals in out-of-hospital settings (such as ambulance crews) and is also frequently used in hospitals as part of standard equipment found on a crash cart, in emergency rooms or other critical care settings.

Vyaire Medical

Smiths Medical

Ambu

Laerdal Medical

Medline

Medtronic

Teleflex

Mercury Medical

Weinmann Emergency

Allied Healthcare Products

Me.Ber

HUM

Besmed

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 28.7% in 2020. The demand for resuscitators in North America is expected to witness growth owing to the increasing cases of cardiac arrest and neonatal ventillation. The worldwide market for Manual Resuscitator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2024, from 430 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study.

