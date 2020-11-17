Trolley Luggage Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Samsonite India, VIP Industries Limited, Safari, Delsey

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Trolley Luggage market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Trolley Luggage market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Trolley Luggage report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Trolley Luggage report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Trolley Luggage market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Trolley Luggage market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Trolley Luggage market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Trolley Luggage market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Trolley Luggage market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Trolley Luggage Market Research Report: Samsonite India, VIP Industries Limited, Safari, Delsey, Briggs and Riley, Rimowa, VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak), Travelpro, Tommy Hilfiger, Victorinox

Types: General Trolley Bags

Hard Luggage Trolley Bags



Applications: Casual Luggage Bag

Travel Luggage Bag

Business Luggage Bag



The Trolley Luggage Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Trolley Luggage market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Trolley Luggage market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Trolley Luggage market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Trolley Luggage industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Trolley Luggage market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Trolley Luggage market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Trolley Luggage market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Trolley Luggage Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Trolley Luggage Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Trolley Luggage Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 General Trolley Bags

1.4.3 Hard Luggage Trolley Bags

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Trolley Luggage Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Casual Luggage Bag

1.5.3 Travel Luggage Bag

1.5.4 Business Luggage Bag

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Trolley Luggage Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Trolley Luggage Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Trolley Luggage Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Trolley Luggage Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Trolley Luggage, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Trolley Luggage Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Trolley Luggage Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Trolley Luggage Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Trolley Luggage Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Trolley Luggage Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Trolley Luggage Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Trolley Luggage Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Trolley Luggage Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Trolley Luggage Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Trolley Luggage Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Trolley Luggage Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Trolley Luggage Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Trolley Luggage Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Trolley Luggage Production by Regions

4.1 Global Trolley Luggage Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Trolley Luggage Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Trolley Luggage Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Trolley Luggage Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Trolley Luggage Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Trolley Luggage Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Trolley Luggage Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Trolley Luggage Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Trolley Luggage Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Trolley Luggage Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Trolley Luggage Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Trolley Luggage Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Trolley Luggage Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Trolley Luggage Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Trolley Luggage Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Trolley Luggage Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Trolley Luggage Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Trolley Luggage Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Trolley Luggage Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Trolley Luggage Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Trolley Luggage Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Trolley Luggage Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Trolley Luggage Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Trolley Luggage Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Trolley Luggage Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Trolley Luggage Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Trolley Luggage Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Trolley Luggage Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Trolley Luggage Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Trolley Luggage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Trolley Luggage Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Trolley Luggage Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Trolley Luggage Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Trolley Luggage Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Trolley Luggage Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Trolley Luggage Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Trolley Luggage Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Trolley Luggage Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Trolley Luggage Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Trolley Luggage Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Samsonite India

8.1.1 Samsonite India Corporation Information

8.1.2 Samsonite India Overview

8.1.3 Samsonite India Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Samsonite India Product Description

8.1.5 Samsonite India Related Developments

8.2 VIP Industries Limited

8.2.1 VIP Industries Limited Corporation Information

8.2.2 VIP Industries Limited Overview

8.2.3 VIP Industries Limited Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 VIP Industries Limited Product Description

8.2.5 VIP Industries Limited Related Developments

8.3 Safari

8.3.1 Safari Corporation Information

8.3.2 Safari Overview

8.3.3 Safari Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Safari Product Description

8.3.5 Safari Related Developments

8.4 Delsey

8.4.1 Delsey Corporation Information

8.4.2 Delsey Overview

8.4.3 Delsey Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Delsey Product Description

8.4.5 Delsey Related Developments

8.5 Briggs and Riley

8.5.1 Briggs and Riley Corporation Information

8.5.2 Briggs and Riley Overview

8.5.3 Briggs and Riley Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Briggs and Riley Product Description

8.5.5 Briggs and Riley Related Developments

8.6 Rimowa

8.6.1 Rimowa Corporation Information

8.6.2 Rimowa Overview

8.6.3 Rimowa Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Rimowa Product Description

8.6.5 Rimowa Related Developments

8.7 VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak)

8.7.1 VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak) Corporation Information

8.7.2 VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak) Overview

8.7.3 VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak) Product Description

8.7.5 VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak) Related Developments

8.8 Travelpro

8.8.1 Travelpro Corporation Information

8.8.2 Travelpro Overview

8.8.3 Travelpro Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Travelpro Product Description

8.8.5 Travelpro Related Developments

8.9 Tommy Hilfiger

8.9.1 Tommy Hilfiger Corporation Information

8.9.2 Tommy Hilfiger Overview

8.9.3 Tommy Hilfiger Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Tommy Hilfiger Product Description

8.9.5 Tommy Hilfiger Related Developments

8.10 Victorinox

8.10.1 Victorinox Corporation Information

8.10.2 Victorinox Overview

8.10.3 Victorinox Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Victorinox Product Description

8.10.5 Victorinox Related Developments

9 Trolley Luggage Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Trolley Luggage Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Trolley Luggage Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Trolley Luggage Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Trolley Luggage Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Trolley Luggage Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Trolley Luggage Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Trolley Luggage Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Trolley Luggage Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Trolley Luggage Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Trolley Luggage Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Trolley Luggage Sales Channels

11.2.2 Trolley Luggage Distributors

11.3 Trolley Luggage Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Trolley Luggage Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Trolley Luggage Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Trolley Luggage Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

