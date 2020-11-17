Cyclopentane Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Cyclopentane Market” By Product, Type, Application, End User, Geography, Recent Developments, Company Profiles – Forecast to 2024 recently released by 360 Research Reports explores a detailed analysis of the market based on various segmentations. The global Cyclopentane market is fragmented in terms of different aspects such as market’s competitive landscape, industry trends, market size and share, key players, regional breakdown, types and applications. The research report offers in-depth knowledge on several fields on the market globally. The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies to help clients improve their revenue shares in the market.

Cyclopentane is a highly flammable alicyclic hydrocarbon with chemical formula C5H10, consisting of a ring of five carbon atoms each bonded with two hydrogen atoms above and below the plane. It occurs as a colorless liquid with a petrol-like odor. Its melting point is −94 °C and its boiling point is 49 °C.

Haltermann

Chevron Phillips

Maruzen (Chemiway)

HPL

YNCC

South Hampton Resources

INEOS

LG Chemecial

SK Global Chemical

Beijing Eastern Acrylic

DYMATIC Chemicals

As to the cyclopentane downstream application, Refrigerator are its largest downstream market, which shares 59% of the consumption in 2020. Now, some companies are beginning to develop new materials to substitute it, because it is not satisfactory in in terms of thermal conductivity. At present, the manufacturers of cyclopentane are concentrated in Europe, USA, Japan, China. Asia Pacific is the largest consumption area in the world, which occupied about 67% in 2020. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of foam agents. The product price will keep a stable and slow-increase trend in the next five years. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin. The worldwide market for Cyclopentane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study.

Refrigerator

Heater

Chemical Solvent

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Content <95%

Content 95%-98%