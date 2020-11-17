Global Saw Palmetto Berries Market 2020 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024

Global “Saw Palmetto Berries Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Saw Palmetto Berries market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Saw Palmetto Berries market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

The saw palmetto is a short, scrubby palm that grows in the coastal plain of Florida and other southeastern states. Its fan-shaped leaves have sharp, saw-toothed edges that give the plant its name. Dense clumps of saw palmetto can form an impenetrable thicket. The abundant 2-cm-long berries are harvested from the wild in the fall and are dried by processor. Then the dried saw palmetto is used in the pharmaceutical industry and dietary supplement industry.

Saw Palmetto Harvesting Company

Prostate RX

Since more and more saw palmetto has been used in the treatment of disturbances due to Benign Prostate Hypertrophy (BPH) including reduction of urinary frequency, increase of urinary flow, and decrease of nocturia, market participants are optimistic on the future market of the whole saw palmetto industry. There is no doubt that USA is the largest producer of dried saw palmetto berries since fresh saw palmetto berries just have a few days' expiration date. Companies from other countries are impossible to treat the fresh saw palmetto berries since fresh saw palmetto berries will go decayed on the way of transportation. USA is also the largest consumer of saw palmetto berries with 3594 MT being consumed in the year of 2016. Europe is the follower with 40.87% consumption share in the same year. Legal picking and authenticity are the key factors for saw palmetto berries. Presently, there are still many illegal pickers and the authenticity of saw palmetto berries can't be distinguished easily. The saw palmetto industry still needs regulations to promote the whole industry' health development. Major Classifications are as follows:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Dietary Supplement Major Applications are as follows:

Fresh Saw Palmetto Berries