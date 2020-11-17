Methanesulfonic Acid Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report

Global “Methanesulfonic Acid Market” Status (2015-2019) And Forecast (2020-2024) By Region, Product Type & End-Use” is the latest research study released by 360 Research Reports that offers a potential headway to all the market information and opportunities that are currently available in the global market. The report highlights risk side analysis and dominance with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report gives information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities. The research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by the next 5 years. Key elements assembled in the report includes market share, market size, drivers, & restraining factors, forecast to 2024. The report provides a competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of key players.

Methanesulfonic acid (MSA), the simplest alkanesulfonic acid, is a hygroscopic colorless liquid or white solid, depending on whether the ambient temperature is greater or less than 20 ºC. It is very soluble in water and oxygenated solvents, but sparingly soluble in most hydrocarbons. In aqueous solution, it is a strong acid (completely ionized).

BASF

Arkema Group

Oxon Italia

Jinshenghui Chemical

Zhongke Fine Chemical

Xingchi Science and Technology

Suning Chemical

Jinji Chemical

Yanuo Chemical

Methanesulfonic acid has two types, such as industrial grade (methanesulfonic acid 70%) and pharmaceutical grade (methanesulfonic acid 99%). Methanesulfonic acid 70% is mainly used in electroplating industry and methanesulfonic acid 99% is used in medicine. In 2016, global industrial grade methanesulfonic acid production took about 87.07%. There are many manufacture methods in producing methanesulfonic acid. BASF's technology is global leading and suitable for production of pharmaceutical grade methanesulfonic acid. Because of the patent protection, other companies can't share this method. Nowadays, global methanesulfonic acid production areas are mainly in Europe, USA and China. In 2016, Europe methanesulfonic acid production took about 62.86% with 56052 MT and it is the largest production region. Global major manufacturers are BASF, Arkema Group, Oxon Italia and other small companies in China. BASF is a global leader company in this field. Also, manufacturers in China mostly produce industrial grade methanesulfonic acid. High-end products are concentrated in abroad. Global methanesulfonic acid production increased from 75796 MT in 2012 to 89166 MT in 2016, with an average increase rate of 5.20% from 2012 to 2016. Price of methanesulfonic acid is varied from 2277 USD/MT in 2012 to 2216 USD/MT in 2016. Due to the increasing demand for methanesulfonic acid, global methanesulfonic acid production will increase to 109263 MT by 2023. Currently, China methanesulfonic acid price increase in 2020 because of environmental pressure. The worldwide market for Methanesulfonic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 300 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study.

Electroplating

Medicine

Organic Synthesis

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Pharmaceutical Grade