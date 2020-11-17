Plumbing Hardware Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Kohler, Moen, Delta Matching Bath Accessories, American Standard

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Plumbing Hardware market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plumbing Hardware market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plumbing Hardware report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plumbing Hardware report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plumbing Hardware market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plumbing Hardware market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plumbing Hardware market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plumbing Hardware market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plumbing Hardware market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plumbing Hardware Market Research Report: Kohler, Moen, Delta Matching Bath Accessories, American Standard, Gerber Pluming Fixtures, Grohe, Hansgrohe, Baldwin, Jado, Alsons, Cafe Press, Darice, Fibre Craft

Types: Towel Rack

Shower

Soap Holders

Toilet Brushes and Holders

Others



Applications: Residential

Hotels

Others



The Plumbing Hardware Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plumbing Hardware market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plumbing Hardware market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plumbing Hardware market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plumbing Hardware industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plumbing Hardware market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plumbing Hardware market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plumbing Hardware market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plumbing Hardware Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Plumbing Hardware Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Plumbing Hardware Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Towel Rack

1.4.3 Shower

1.4.4 Soap Holders

1.4.5 Toilet Brushes and Holders

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Plumbing Hardware Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Hotels

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plumbing Hardware Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Plumbing Hardware Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Plumbing Hardware Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Plumbing Hardware Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Plumbing Hardware, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Plumbing Hardware Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Plumbing Hardware Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Plumbing Hardware Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Plumbing Hardware Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Plumbing Hardware Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Plumbing Hardware Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Plumbing Hardware Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Plumbing Hardware Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Plumbing Hardware Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Plumbing Hardware Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Plumbing Hardware Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plumbing Hardware Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Plumbing Hardware Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Plumbing Hardware Production by Regions

4.1 Global Plumbing Hardware Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Plumbing Hardware Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Plumbing Hardware Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Plumbing Hardware Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Plumbing Hardware Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Plumbing Hardware Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Plumbing Hardware Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Plumbing Hardware Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Plumbing Hardware Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Plumbing Hardware Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Plumbing Hardware Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Plumbing Hardware Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Plumbing Hardware Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Plumbing Hardware Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Plumbing Hardware Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Plumbing Hardware Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Plumbing Hardware Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Plumbing Hardware Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Plumbing Hardware Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Plumbing Hardware Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Plumbing Hardware Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Plumbing Hardware Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Plumbing Hardware Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Plumbing Hardware Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Plumbing Hardware Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Plumbing Hardware Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Plumbing Hardware Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Hardware Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Hardware Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Plumbing Hardware Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Plumbing Hardware Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Plumbing Hardware Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Plumbing Hardware Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Plumbing Hardware Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Plumbing Hardware Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Plumbing Hardware Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Plumbing Hardware Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Plumbing Hardware Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Plumbing Hardware Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Plumbing Hardware Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Kohler

8.1.1 Kohler Corporation Information

8.1.2 Kohler Overview

8.1.3 Kohler Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Kohler Product Description

8.1.5 Kohler Related Developments

8.2 Moen

8.2.1 Moen Corporation Information

8.2.2 Moen Overview

8.2.3 Moen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Moen Product Description

8.2.5 Moen Related Developments

8.3 Delta Matching Bath Accessories

8.3.1 Delta Matching Bath Accessories Corporation Information

8.3.2 Delta Matching Bath Accessories Overview

8.3.3 Delta Matching Bath Accessories Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Delta Matching Bath Accessories Product Description

8.3.5 Delta Matching Bath Accessories Related Developments

8.4 American Standard

8.4.1 American Standard Corporation Information

8.4.2 American Standard Overview

8.4.3 American Standard Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 American Standard Product Description

8.4.5 American Standard Related Developments

8.5 Gerber Pluming Fixtures

8.5.1 Gerber Pluming Fixtures Corporation Information

8.5.2 Gerber Pluming Fixtures Overview

8.5.3 Gerber Pluming Fixtures Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Gerber Pluming Fixtures Product Description

8.5.5 Gerber Pluming Fixtures Related Developments

8.6 Grohe

8.6.1 Grohe Corporation Information

8.6.2 Grohe Overview

8.6.3 Grohe Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Grohe Product Description

8.6.5 Grohe Related Developments

8.7 Hansgrohe

8.7.1 Hansgrohe Corporation Information

8.7.2 Hansgrohe Overview

8.7.3 Hansgrohe Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Hansgrohe Product Description

8.7.5 Hansgrohe Related Developments

8.8 Baldwin

8.8.1 Baldwin Corporation Information

8.8.2 Baldwin Overview

8.8.3 Baldwin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Baldwin Product Description

8.8.5 Baldwin Related Developments

8.9 Jado

8.9.1 Jado Corporation Information

8.9.2 Jado Overview

8.9.3 Jado Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Jado Product Description

8.9.5 Jado Related Developments

8.10 Alsons

8.10.1 Alsons Corporation Information

8.10.2 Alsons Overview

8.10.3 Alsons Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Alsons Product Description

8.10.5 Alsons Related Developments

8.11 Cafe Press

8.11.1 Cafe Press Corporation Information

8.11.2 Cafe Press Overview

8.11.3 Cafe Press Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Cafe Press Product Description

8.11.5 Cafe Press Related Developments

8.12 Darice

8.12.1 Darice Corporation Information

8.12.2 Darice Overview

8.12.3 Darice Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Darice Product Description

8.12.5 Darice Related Developments

8.13 Fibre Craft

8.13.1 Fibre Craft Corporation Information

8.13.2 Fibre Craft Overview

8.13.3 Fibre Craft Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Fibre Craft Product Description

8.13.5 Fibre Craft Related Developments

9 Plumbing Hardware Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Plumbing Hardware Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Plumbing Hardware Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Plumbing Hardware Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Plumbing Hardware Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Plumbing Hardware Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Plumbing Hardware Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Plumbing Hardware Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Plumbing Hardware Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Plumbing Hardware Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Hardware Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Plumbing Hardware Sales Channels

11.2.2 Plumbing Hardware Distributors

11.3 Plumbing Hardware Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Plumbing Hardware Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Plumbing Hardware Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Plumbing Hardware Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”