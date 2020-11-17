Public Lighting Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Philips, Leadsun, Solar Street Lights USA, SEPCO

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Public Lighting market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Public Lighting market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Public Lighting report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Public Lighting report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Public Lighting market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Public Lighting market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Public Lighting market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Public Lighting market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Public Lighting market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Public Lighting Market Research Report: Philips, Leadsun, Solar Street Lights USA, SEPCO, Jiawei, Yingli Solar, SOKOYO, King-sun, Cree, LEOTEK, Hubbell, Acuity Brands, LSI Industries Inc, GE Lighting, Philips Lighting, Eaton Cooper, Osram, Kingsun, Revolution Lighting, Excellence Optoelectronics, FSL

Types: LED Lighting

Solar Lighting

Other



Applications: Cities

Countrysides



The Public Lighting Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Public Lighting market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Public Lighting market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Public Lighting market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Public Lighting industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Public Lighting market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Public Lighting market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Public Lighting market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Public Lighting Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Public Lighting Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Public Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 LED Lighting

1.4.3 Solar Lighting

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Public Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cities

1.5.3 Countrysides

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Public Lighting Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Public Lighting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Public Lighting Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Public Lighting Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Public Lighting, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Public Lighting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Public Lighting Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Public Lighting Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Public Lighting Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Public Lighting Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Public Lighting Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Public Lighting Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Public Lighting Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Public Lighting Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Public Lighting Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Public Lighting Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Public Lighting Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Public Lighting Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Public Lighting Production by Regions

4.1 Global Public Lighting Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Public Lighting Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Public Lighting Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Public Lighting Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Public Lighting Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Public Lighting Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Public Lighting Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Public Lighting Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Public Lighting Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Public Lighting Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Public Lighting Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Public Lighting Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Public Lighting Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Public Lighting Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Public Lighting Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Public Lighting Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Public Lighting Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Public Lighting Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Public Lighting Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Public Lighting Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Public Lighting Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Public Lighting Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Public Lighting Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Public Lighting Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Public Lighting Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Public Lighting Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Public Lighting Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Public Lighting Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Public Lighting Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Public Lighting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Public Lighting Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Public Lighting Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Public Lighting Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Public Lighting Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Public Lighting Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Public Lighting Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Public Lighting Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Public Lighting Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Public Lighting Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Public Lighting Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Philips

8.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

8.1.2 Philips Overview

8.1.3 Philips Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Philips Product Description

8.1.5 Philips Related Developments

8.2 Leadsun

8.2.1 Leadsun Corporation Information

8.2.2 Leadsun Overview

8.2.3 Leadsun Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Leadsun Product Description

8.2.5 Leadsun Related Developments

8.3 Solar Street Lights USA

8.3.1 Solar Street Lights USA Corporation Information

8.3.2 Solar Street Lights USA Overview

8.3.3 Solar Street Lights USA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Solar Street Lights USA Product Description

8.3.5 Solar Street Lights USA Related Developments

8.4 SEPCO

8.4.1 SEPCO Corporation Information

8.4.2 SEPCO Overview

8.4.3 SEPCO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 SEPCO Product Description

8.4.5 SEPCO Related Developments

8.5 Jiawei

8.5.1 Jiawei Corporation Information

8.5.2 Jiawei Overview

8.5.3 Jiawei Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Jiawei Product Description

8.5.5 Jiawei Related Developments

8.6 Yingli Solar

8.6.1 Yingli Solar Corporation Information

8.6.2 Yingli Solar Overview

8.6.3 Yingli Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Yingli Solar Product Description

8.6.5 Yingli Solar Related Developments

8.7 SOKOYO

8.7.1 SOKOYO Corporation Information

8.7.2 SOKOYO Overview

8.7.3 SOKOYO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 SOKOYO Product Description

8.7.5 SOKOYO Related Developments

8.8 King-sun

8.8.1 King-sun Corporation Information

8.8.2 King-sun Overview

8.8.3 King-sun Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 King-sun Product Description

8.8.5 King-sun Related Developments

8.9 Cree

8.9.1 Cree Corporation Information

8.9.2 Cree Overview

8.9.3 Cree Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Cree Product Description

8.9.5 Cree Related Developments

8.10 LEOTEK

8.10.1 LEOTEK Corporation Information

8.10.2 LEOTEK Overview

8.10.3 LEOTEK Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 LEOTEK Product Description

8.10.5 LEOTEK Related Developments

8.11 Hubbell

8.11.1 Hubbell Corporation Information

8.11.2 Hubbell Overview

8.11.3 Hubbell Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Hubbell Product Description

8.11.5 Hubbell Related Developments

8.12 Acuity Brands

8.12.1 Acuity Brands Corporation Information

8.12.2 Acuity Brands Overview

8.12.3 Acuity Brands Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Acuity Brands Product Description

8.12.5 Acuity Brands Related Developments

8.13 LSI Industries Inc

8.13.1 LSI Industries Inc Corporation Information

8.13.2 LSI Industries Inc Overview

8.13.3 LSI Industries Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 LSI Industries Inc Product Description

8.13.5 LSI Industries Inc Related Developments

8.14 GE Lighting

8.14.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information

8.14.2 GE Lighting Overview

8.14.3 GE Lighting Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 GE Lighting Product Description

8.14.5 GE Lighting Related Developments

8.15 Philips Lighting

8.15.1 Philips Lighting Corporation Information

8.15.2 Philips Lighting Overview

8.15.3 Philips Lighting Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Philips Lighting Product Description

8.15.5 Philips Lighting Related Developments

8.16 Eaton Cooper

8.16.1 Eaton Cooper Corporation Information

8.16.2 Eaton Cooper Overview

8.16.3 Eaton Cooper Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Eaton Cooper Product Description

8.16.5 Eaton Cooper Related Developments

8.17 Osram

8.17.1 Osram Corporation Information

8.17.2 Osram Overview

8.17.3 Osram Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Osram Product Description

8.17.5 Osram Related Developments

8.18 Kingsun

8.18.1 Kingsun Corporation Information

8.18.2 Kingsun Overview

8.18.3 Kingsun Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Kingsun Product Description

8.18.5 Kingsun Related Developments

8.19 Revolution Lighting

8.19.1 Revolution Lighting Corporation Information

8.19.2 Revolution Lighting Overview

8.19.3 Revolution Lighting Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Revolution Lighting Product Description

8.19.5 Revolution Lighting Related Developments

8.20 Excellence Optoelectronics

8.20.1 Excellence Optoelectronics Corporation Information

8.20.2 Excellence Optoelectronics Overview

8.20.3 Excellence Optoelectronics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Excellence Optoelectronics Product Description

8.20.5 Excellence Optoelectronics Related Developments

8.21 FSL

8.21.1 FSL Corporation Information

8.21.2 FSL Overview

8.21.3 FSL Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 FSL Product Description

8.21.5 FSL Related Developments

9 Public Lighting Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Public Lighting Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Public Lighting Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Public Lighting Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Public Lighting Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Public Lighting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Public Lighting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Public Lighting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Public Lighting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Public Lighting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Public Lighting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Public Lighting Sales Channels

11.2.2 Public Lighting Distributors

11.3 Public Lighting Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Public Lighting Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Public Lighting Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Public Lighting Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”