Industrial Vending Machine Market foreseen size grow exponentially over COVID-19 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Industrial Vending Machine Market is accounted for $1.89 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.37 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Increasing product usage in many small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and specialty manufacturing units owing to long-term benefits of cost saving. However, high initial capital investment for SMEs and difficulty in finding system failure results in increasing the downtime, which in turn expected to restrain the growth of the Industrial Vending Machine market.

Industrial vending machines enable organizations to adopt new, automated approach to maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) inventory management, thus optimizes their MRO spends. They help in automatic dispensing of MRO items and also enable automatic record keeping, thereby enabling MRO category managers in streamlining inventory management. End users usually source industrial vending machines from original equipment manufacturers, and are available in different types such as carousel vending and coil vending. Their use has lowered operational downtime, especially critical in the aviation industry. Internet of things (IoT)-enabled industrial machines are gathering steam among various end users. Powered by cloud technologies, they help end users track inventory in more secure and easier way.

Based on segments, coil machineslikely to have a huge demand due to their large inventory holding capacity. By Geography, Asia Pacific is segment is constantly enhancing during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of automation processes across various industries in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Industrial Vending Machine market include Airgas, Inc., Apex Industrial Technologies, LLC, AutoCrib, Inc., Brammer, CMT Industrial Solutions, CribMaster, Fastenal Company, MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., IVM Ltd., Silkron, SupplyPoint, SupplyPro, Inc. and W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Types Covered:

• Carousel

• Coil

• Other Segments

Analysis Covered:

• <500KG Industrial Vending Machine

• >1000KG Industrial Vending Machine

• 500-1000KG Industrial Vending Machine

Products Covered:

• Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO)

• Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

• Other Products

Applications Covered:

• Automotive and Heavy Equipment

• Aviation and Aerospace

• Energy and Utilities

• Food Processing and Beverage Industry

• Medical and Pharmaceuticals

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Manufacturing

• Oil & Gas

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

