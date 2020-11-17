GNSS Chip Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025 | Qualcomm Incorporated, Intel, Skyworks Solutions

A GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) chip is employed to locate the geographic location of a userâ€™s receiver anyplace within the world. It uses a version of triangulation to find the user, through calculations involving info from a number of satellites. Every satellite transmits coded signals at precise intervals. The receiver converts signal info into position, velocity, and time estimates. Using this info, any receiver on or close to the earth’s surface can calculate the precise position of the sending satellite and also the distance (from the transmission time delay) between it and the receiver. Coordinating current signal information from four or more satellites allows the receiver to determine its position.

Latest released the research study on Global GNSS Chip Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. GNSS Chip Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the GNSS Chip. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Qualcomm Incorporated (United States),Stmicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland),Mediatek Inc. (Taiwan),U-Blox Holdings AG (Switzerland),Broadcom Corporation (Singapore),Intel Corporation (United States),Furuno Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan),Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (United States),Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. (China),Navika Electronics (Singapore) .

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (High Precision GNSS Chips, Standard Precision GNSS Chips), Application (Navigation, Mapping, Surveying, Location-Based Services, Telematics, Timing and Synchronization, Others {Gaming, Weather Forecasting}), Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Construction {Commercial, Non-Commercial}, Agriculture, Automotive, Military & Defense, Marine {Traffic Management, Merchant Vessels, Fishing Vessels}, Transport {Rail}), Device (Smartphones, Tablets, Personal Navigation Devices, In-Vehicle systems, Others (Wearable Devices and Digital Cameras))

Market Drivers:

High Penetration of Consumer Electronic Devices

Increasing Demand for Accurate Real-Time Data

The Rising Demand for High-Speed Internet and Network Coverage Such as 4g/5g Enabled Devices

Growing Popularity of IoT

Market Influencing Trends:

The Rising Demand for Personal Navigation Devices

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Preliminary Investments in Agricultural Applications

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS) in Numerous Applications

A Rising Demand for Wearables Electronics

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global GNSS Chip Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global GNSS Chip Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the GNSS Chip market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the GNSS Chip Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the GNSS Chip

Chapter 4: Presenting the GNSS Chip Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the GNSS Chip market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, GNSS Chip Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global GNSS Chip Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

