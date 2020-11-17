Temperature Sensors market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights COVID-19 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Temperature Sensors market is accounted for $5.29 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.56 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as the recent technical advancement in petrochemical manufacturing, growing approval of home and building automation systems, rising massive demand of medical sensors due to increase in the number of diseases are driving the growth of the market. However, accessibility of various technologies, and refuse in pc market which is restraining the growth of the market.

Temperature Sensor is only a device ordinarily a RTD or thermocouple accommodates temperature estimation through an electrical sign. Temperature sensor plays a crucial role in different applications, for example, food preparing, HVAC environmental control, medical devices, chemical conduct and automotive under the hood monitoring.

Based on Product Type, Thermostat is a factor which detects the temperature of a physical creature and performs activities with the goal that the system temperature is kept up by a required set point. It works as a closed loop control device, as it looks to diminish the issue among the required and estimated temperatures. At times a thermostat joins commonly the detecting and control activity essentials of a controlled system, for example, in an automotive thermostat.

By Geography, Asia pacific has a sturdy demand for consumer equipment, as well as portable healthcare electronics and white goods. Growing industrial automation, mainly in the automotive and food & beverages sectors, will produce demand for temperature sensors in Asia pacific. It will emerge as the fastest-growing region for temperature sensors market owing to the rising demand for high-performance sensors.

Some of the key players profiled in the Temperature Sensors Market include Texas Instruments, Siemens, NXP Semiconductors, Microchip Technology, Honeywell International, Emerson Electric, Analog Devices, Amphenol, ABB Limited, Yamari Industries, Robert Bosch GmbH, On Semiconductor, Okazaki Manufacturing Company, Maxim Integrated, Kongsberg Gruppen, Integrated Device Technology, Global Mixed Mode Technology, and Endress+Hauser Management.

Product Types Covered:

• Semiconductor Based Sensors

• Temperature Transmitters

• Thermometer

• Thermopile

• Thermostat

• Non Contact Type

• Contact Type

Deployments Covered:

• Wireless

• Wired

Metals Covered:

• Tungsten

• Silicon

• Platinum

• Nickel

• Copper

• Other Metals

Alloys Covered:

• Type T

• Type N

• Type M

• Type K

• Type J

• Type E

• Type C

• Other Alloys

Applications Covered:

• Retail

• Institutional

• Commercial

End Users Covered:

• Research and Exploration

• Pulp & Paper

• Oil & Gas

• Metals & Mining

• Life Sciences

• HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) Industry

• Healthcare

• Glass

• Environmental

• Energy & Power

• Consumer Electronics

• Chemical & Petrochemical

• Automation and Instrumentation

• Advanced Fuels

• Food and Beverage

• Aerospace and Defense

• Power Industry

• Automotive

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

