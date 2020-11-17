Tunnel Boring Machine Market 2020 Global Industry Share, Size, Global Industry Analysis, Key Growth Drivers Trends, Segments, Emerging Technologies, Opportunity and Forecast 2020 to 2026 Research Reports World

Global “Tunnel Boring Machine Market” 2020 Global Industry Research Report is deep analysis by historical and current status of the market/industries for Global Tunnel Boring Machine industry. Also, research report categorizes the global Tunnel Boring Machine market by Segment by Player, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Region. Tunnel Boring Machine Market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. Tunnel Boring Machine Market Research Report provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Tunnel Boring Machine market.

The research covers the current Tunnel Boring Machine market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Herrenknecht

CREC

CRCHI

Robbins

Tianhe

Wirth

Komatsu

Mitsubishi

NHI

Kawasaki

Ishikawajima – Harima

Terratec

SELI

Tianye Tolian

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Xugong Kaigong

STEC

Short Description about Tunnel Boring Machine Market:

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Tunnel Boring Machine market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Tunnel Boring Machine Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tunnel Boring Machine Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The global Tunnel Boring Machine Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The Tunnel Boring Machine market is expected to grow at a Highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Soft ground TBMs

Hard Rock TBMs

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Railway and Highway

Municipal Engineering

City ​​Rail System

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Tunnel Boring Machine in these regions, from 2020 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Tunnel Boring Machine Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Tunnel Boring Machine? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Tunnel Boring Machine Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Tunnel Boring Machine Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Tunnel Boring Machine Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Tunnel Boring Machine Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Tunnel Boring Machine Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Tunnel Boring Machine Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Tunnel Boring Machine Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Tunnel Boring Machine Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Tunnel Boring Machine Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Tunnel Boring Machine Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Soft ground TBMs

1.4.3 Hard Rock TBMs

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Railway and Highway

1.5.3 Municipal Engineering

1.5.4 City ​​Rail System

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Tunnel Boring Machine Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Tunnel Boring Machine Industry

1.6.1.1 Tunnel Boring Machine Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Tunnel Boring Machine Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Tunnel Boring Machine Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Tunnel Boring Machine Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Tunnel Boring Machine Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Tunnel Boring Machine Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Tunnel Boring Machine Production by Regions

4.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Tunnel Boring Machine Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Tunnel Boring Machine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Tunnel Boring Machine Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Tunnel Boring Machine Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Tunnel Boring Machine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Tunnel Boring Machine Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Tunnel Boring Machine Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Tunnel Boring Machine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Tunnel Boring Machine Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Tunnel Boring Machine Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Tunnel Boring Machine Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Tunnel Boring Machine Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Tunnel Boring Machine Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Tunnel Boring Machine Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Tunnel Boring Machine Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Tunnel Boring Machine Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Tunnel Boring Machine Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Tunnel Boring Machine Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Tunnel Boring Machine Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Herrenknecht

8.1.1 Herrenknecht Corporation Information

8.1.2 Herrenknecht Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Herrenknecht Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Herrenknecht Product Description

8.1.5 Herrenknecht Recent Development

8.2 CREC

8.2.1 CREC Corporation Information

8.2.2 CREC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 CREC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 CREC Product Description

8.2.5 CREC Recent Development

8.3 CRCHI

8.3.1 CRCHI Corporation Information

8.3.2 CRCHI Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 CRCHI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 CRCHI Product Description

8.3.5 CRCHI Recent Development

8.4 Robbins

8.4.1 Robbins Corporation Information

8.4.2 Robbins Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Robbins Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Robbins Product Description

8.4.5 Robbins Recent Development

8.5 Tianhe

8.5.1 Tianhe Corporation Information

8.5.2 Tianhe Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Tianhe Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Tianhe Product Description

8.5.5 Tianhe Recent Development

8.6 Wirth

8.6.1 Wirth Corporation Information

8.6.2 Wirth Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Wirth Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Wirth Product Description

8.6.5 Wirth Recent Development

8.7 Komatsu

8.7.1 Komatsu Corporation Information

8.7.2 Komatsu Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Komatsu Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Komatsu Product Description

8.7.5 Komatsu Recent Development

8.8 Mitsubishi

8.8.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

8.8.2 Mitsubishi Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Mitsubishi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Mitsubishi Product Description

8.8.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

8.9 NHI

8.9.1 NHI Corporation Information

8.9.2 NHI Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 NHI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 NHI Product Description

8.9.5 NHI Recent Development

8.10 Kawasaki

8.10.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

8.10.2 Kawasaki Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Kawasaki Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Kawasaki Product Description

8.10.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

8.11 Ishikawajima – Harima

8.11.1 Ishikawajima – Harima Corporation Information

8.11.2 Ishikawajima – Harima Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Ishikawajima – Harima Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Ishikawajima – Harima Product Description

8.11.5 Ishikawajima – Harima Recent Development

8.12 Terratec

8.12.1 Terratec Corporation Information

8.12.2 Terratec Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Terratec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Terratec Product Description

8.12.5 Terratec Recent Development

8.13 SELI

8.13.1 SELI Corporation Information

8.13.2 SELI Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 SELI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 SELI Product Description

8.13.5 SELI Recent Development

8.14 Tianye Tolian

8.14.1 Tianye Tolian Corporation Information

8.14.2 Tianye Tolian Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Tianye Tolian Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Tianye Tolian Product Description

8.14.5 Tianye Tolian Recent Development

8.15 Hitachi Zosen Corporation

8.15.1 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Corporation Information

8.15.2 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Product Description

8.15.5 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Recent Development

8.16 Xugong Kaigong

8.16.1 Xugong Kaigong Corporation Information

8.16.2 Xugong Kaigong Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Xugong Kaigong Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Xugong Kaigong Product Description

8.16.5 Xugong Kaigong Recent Development

8.17 STEC

8.17.1 STEC Corporation Information

8.17.2 STEC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 STEC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 STEC Product Description

8.17.5 STEC Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Tunnel Boring Machine Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Tunnel Boring Machine Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Tunnel Boring Machine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Tunnel Boring Machine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Tunnel Boring Machine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Tunnel Boring Machine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Tunnel Boring Machine Sales Channels

11.2.2 Tunnel Boring Machine Distributors

11.3 Tunnel Boring Machine Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Tunnel Boring Machine Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Continued…..

