Storage Resource Management Market To Observe Exponential Growth By 2020-2027

Storage resource management (SRM) is a positive approach to optimizing the efficacy and speed with which existing drive space is utilized in a storage area network (SAN). SRM software can support a storage administrator automate data recovery, data backup, and SAN performance analysis.

Improvement in the data center’s performance is one of the major factors driving the growth of the storage resource management market. Moreover, virtualization and automation technologies are some of the other factors anticipated to boost the growth of the storage resource management market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: 1. BMC Software, Inc

2. Cisco Systems Inc.

3. DataCore Software

4. Dell EMC

5. Evaluator Group

6. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

7. IBM

8. SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC.

9. SolutionSoft Systems, Inc.

10. Veritas Technologies (Aptare)

The global storage resource management market is segmented on the basis of deployment, application. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as financial, media and entertainment, telecom industry, government, others.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

