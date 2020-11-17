Internet of Vehicle Market Trend, Competitive Growth, Overview and Forecast to 2025 | Audi AG, Intel Corporation, SAP, NXP Semiconductors N.V.

The global Internet of Vehicle market was valued at $66,075 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $208,107 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.00% from 2018 to 2024. Internet of Vehicles refers to the automation of vehicles, which involves the implementations of IoT technologies into vehicles. The internet of vehicle market growth is expected to witness high demand, owing to rise in in technological upgrades in automotive industry, rising internet penetration, introduction of Logistics4.0, and increase in awareness about safety measures across the globe.

Some of the key players of Internet of Vehicle Market:

-Ford Motor Company

-Texas Instruments Inc.

-Audi AG

-Intel Corporation

-SAP

-NXP Semiconductors N.V.

-Apple Inc.

-Google Inc.

-IBM Corporation

-Cisco Systems Inc.

The Global Internet of Vehicle Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Internet of Vehicle market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Internet of Vehicle market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Internet of Vehicle Market Size

2.2 Internet of Vehicle Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Internet of Vehicle Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Internet of Vehicle Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Internet of Vehicle Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Internet of Vehicle Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Internet of Vehicle Sales by Product

4.2 Global Internet of Vehicle Revenue by Product

4.3 Internet of Vehicle Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Internet of Vehicle Breakdown Data by End User

