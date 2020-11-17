OCTG Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Nippon Steel, Vallourec, Tenaris

“

The report titled Global OCTG Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global OCTG market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global OCTG market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global OCTG market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global OCTG market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The OCTG report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the OCTG report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global OCTG market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global OCTG market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global OCTG market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global OCTG market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global OCTG market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nippon Steel, Vallourec, Tenaris, Sumitomo Metal Corporation, National Oilwell Varco, Tmk Group, U. S. Steel Tubular Products, ILJIN Steel, Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe

Market Segmentation by Product: Tubing

Casing

Drill Pipe



Market Segmentation by Application: Onshore

Offshore



The OCTG Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global OCTG market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global OCTG market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the OCTG market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in OCTG industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global OCTG market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global OCTG market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global OCTG market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top OCTG Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global OCTG Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Tubing

1.3.3 Casing

1.3.4 Drill Pipe

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global OCTG Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Onshore

1.4.3 Offshore

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global OCTG Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global OCTG Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global OCTG Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global OCTG Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global OCTG Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global OCTG Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global OCTG Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global OCTG Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 OCTG Market Trends

2.3.2 OCTG Market Drivers

2.3.3 OCTG Market Challenges

2.3.4 OCTG Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key OCTG Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by OCTG Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by OCTG Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by OCTG Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by OCTG Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by OCTG Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by OCTG Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by OCTG Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global OCTG Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in OCTG as of 2019)

3.4 Global OCTG Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers OCTG Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into OCTG Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers OCTG Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global OCTG Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global OCTG Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global OCTG Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 OCTG Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global OCTG Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global OCTG Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global OCTG Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 OCTG Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global OCTG Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global OCTG Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global OCTG Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global OCTG Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global OCTG Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America OCTG Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America OCTG Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America OCTG Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe OCTG Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe OCTG Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe OCTG Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan OCTG Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan OCTG Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan OCTG Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China OCTG Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China OCTG Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China OCTG Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia OCTG Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia OCTG Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia OCTG Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India OCTG Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India OCTG Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India OCTG Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 OCTG Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global OCTG Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top OCTG Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total OCTG Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America OCTG Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America OCTG Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America OCTG Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe OCTG Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe OCTG Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe OCTG Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific OCTG Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific OCTG Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific OCTG Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America OCTG Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America OCTG Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America OCTG Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa OCTG Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa OCTG Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America OCTG Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Nippon Steel

8.1.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information

8.1.2 Nippon Steel Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 Nippon Steel OCTG Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 OCTG Products and Services

8.1.5 Nippon Steel SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Nippon Steel Recent Developments

8.2 Vallourec

8.2.1 Vallourec Corporation Information

8.2.2 Vallourec Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 Vallourec OCTG Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 OCTG Products and Services

8.2.5 Vallourec SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Vallourec Recent Developments

8.3 Tenaris

8.3.1 Tenaris Corporation Information

8.3.2 Tenaris Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 Tenaris OCTG Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 OCTG Products and Services

8.3.5 Tenaris SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Tenaris Recent Developments

8.4 Sumitomo Metal Corporation

8.4.1 Sumitomo Metal Corporation Corporation Information

8.4.2 Sumitomo Metal Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 Sumitomo Metal Corporation OCTG Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 OCTG Products and Services

8.4.5 Sumitomo Metal Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Sumitomo Metal Corporation Recent Developments

8.5 National Oilwell Varco

8.5.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

8.5.2 National Oilwell Varco Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 National Oilwell Varco OCTG Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 OCTG Products and Services

8.5.5 National Oilwell Varco SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 National Oilwell Varco Recent Developments

8.6 Tmk Group

8.6.1 Tmk Group Corporation Information

8.6.2 Tmk Group Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 Tmk Group OCTG Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 OCTG Products and Services

8.6.5 Tmk Group SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Tmk Group Recent Developments

8.7 U. S. Steel Tubular Products

8.7.1 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Corporation Information

8.7.2 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 U. S. Steel Tubular Products OCTG Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 OCTG Products and Services

8.7.5 U. S. Steel Tubular Products SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Recent Developments

8.8 ILJIN Steel

8.8.1 ILJIN Steel Corporation Information

8.8.2 ILJIN Steel Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 ILJIN Steel OCTG Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 OCTG Products and Services

8.8.5 ILJIN Steel SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 ILJIN Steel Recent Developments

8.9 Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe

8.9.1 Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Corporation Information

8.9.2 Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe OCTG Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 OCTG Products and Services

8.9.5 Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Recent Developments

9 OCTG Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global OCTG Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 OCTG Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key OCTG Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 OCTG Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global OCTG Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America OCTG Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America OCTG Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe OCTG Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe OCTG Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific OCTG Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific OCTG Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America OCTG Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America OCTG Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa OCTG Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa OCTG Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 OCTG Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 OCTG Sales Channels

11.2.2 OCTG Distributors

11.3 OCTG Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

