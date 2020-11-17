Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2026 | Agco Corporation, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company

“

The report titled Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Powered Agriculture Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Powered Agriculture Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Agco Corporation, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, Kubota Corporation, Claas Group, Alamo Group, Escorts Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Same Deutz-Fahr Group, Iseki & Company, Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ), Manitou Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Tractors

Combine/Combine Harvester

Sprayer

Seed Drill

Soil Preparation & Cultivation Equipment

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Farming

Animal Husbandry

Forestry Industry

Fishery Industry

Others



The Powered Agriculture Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Powered Agriculture Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Powered Agriculture Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Powered Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Tractors

1.3.3 Combine/Combine Harvester

1.3.4 Sprayer

1.3.5 Seed Drill

1.3.6 Soil Preparation & Cultivation Equipment

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Farming

1.4.3 Animal Husbandry

1.4.4 Forestry Industry

1.4.5 Fishery Industry

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Trends

2.3.2 Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Drivers

2.3.3 Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Challenges

2.3.4 Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Powered Agriculture Equipment Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Powered Agriculture Equipment Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Powered Agriculture Equipment Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Powered Agriculture Equipment Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Powered Agriculture Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Powered Agriculture Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Powered Agriculture Equipment as of 2019)

3.4 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Powered Agriculture Equipment Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Powered Agriculture Equipment Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Powered Agriculture Equipment Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 Powered Agriculture Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 Powered Agriculture Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Powered Agriculture Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Powered Agriculture Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan Powered Agriculture Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China Powered Agriculture Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia Powered Agriculture Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India Powered Agriculture Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Agco Corporation

8.1.1 Agco Corporation Corporation Information

8.1.2 Agco Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 Agco Corporation Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Powered Agriculture Equipment Products and Services

8.1.5 Agco Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Agco Corporation Recent Developments

8.2 CNH Industrial

8.2.1 CNH Industrial Corporation Information

8.2.2 CNH Industrial Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 CNH Industrial Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Powered Agriculture Equipment Products and Services

8.2.5 CNH Industrial SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 CNH Industrial Recent Developments

8.3 Deere & Company

8.3.1 Deere & Company Corporation Information

8.3.2 Deere & Company Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 Deere & Company Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Powered Agriculture Equipment Products and Services

8.3.5 Deere & Company SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Deere & Company Recent Developments

8.4 Kubota Corporation

8.4.1 Kubota Corporation Corporation Information

8.4.2 Kubota Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 Kubota Corporation Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Powered Agriculture Equipment Products and Services

8.4.5 Kubota Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Kubota Corporation Recent Developments

8.5 Claas Group

8.5.1 Claas Group Corporation Information

8.5.2 Claas Group Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 Claas Group Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Powered Agriculture Equipment Products and Services

8.5.5 Claas Group SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Claas Group Recent Developments

8.6 Alamo Group

8.6.1 Alamo Group Corporation Information

8.6.2 Alamo Group Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 Alamo Group Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Powered Agriculture Equipment Products and Services

8.6.5 Alamo Group SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Alamo Group Recent Developments

8.7 Escorts Group

8.7.1 Escorts Group Corporation Information

8.7.2 Escorts Group Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 Escorts Group Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Powered Agriculture Equipment Products and Services

8.7.5 Escorts Group SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Escorts Group Recent Developments

8.8 Mahindra & Mahindra

8.8.1 Mahindra & Mahindra Corporation Information

8.8.2 Mahindra & Mahindra Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 Mahindra & Mahindra Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Powered Agriculture Equipment Products and Services

8.8.5 Mahindra & Mahindra SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Mahindra & Mahindra Recent Developments

8.9 Same Deutz-Fahr Group

8.9.1 Same Deutz-Fahr Group Corporation Information

8.9.2 Same Deutz-Fahr Group Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 Same Deutz-Fahr Group Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Powered Agriculture Equipment Products and Services

8.9.5 Same Deutz-Fahr Group SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Same Deutz-Fahr Group Recent Developments

8.10 Iseki & Company

8.10.1 Iseki & Company Corporation Information

8.10.2 Iseki & Company Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.10.3 Iseki & Company Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Powered Agriculture Equipment Products and Services

8.10.5 Iseki & Company SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Iseki & Company Recent Developments

8.11 Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ)

8.11.1 Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) Corporation Information

8.11.2 Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.11.3 Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Powered Agriculture Equipment Products and Services

8.11.5 Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) Recent Developments

8.12 Manitou Group

8.12.1 Manitou Group Corporation Information

8.12.2 Manitou Group Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.12.3 Manitou Group Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Powered Agriculture Equipment Products and Services

8.12.5 Manitou Group SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Manitou Group Recent Developments

9 Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Powered Agriculture Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Powered Agriculture Equipment Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Powered Agriculture Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Powered Agriculture Equipment Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Powered Agriculture Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Powered Agriculture Equipment Distributors

11.3 Powered Agriculture Equipment Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

