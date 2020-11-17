Water Quality Testing Equipment Market In-Depth Analysis by 2027 – ABB, GE, Emerson Electric, Agilent Technologies & Danaher Corporation

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “The Global Water Quality Testing Equipment Market” is expected to reach US$ 5.67 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period 2019-2027. North America was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 5.08%

The reports cover key market developments in the Water Quality Testing Equipment as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Electronics and Semiconductor, and many more.

Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Water Quality Testing Equipment market globally. This report on ‘Water Quality Testing Equipment market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Rising social awareness and rising disposable incomes in APAC contribute to market growth. Rapid industrialization and urbanization characterize the APAC region, especially the developing economies of South East Asia, India, and China. Unplanned urban development puts undue stress on the water resources and has led to severe water scarcity issue. Further, water contamination is another major concern prevalent in the region, and unregulated discharge of industrial wastewater into the water resources and absence of an advanced water infrastructure lead to severe water pollution.

A majority of chronic diseases have arisen in APAC owing to the water contamination, and a large part of the population faces the risk of falling prey to the water-borne disease. Governments in these developing economies have thus taken initiatives to control water pollution, mandated the water quality to be used by the end-user industries. Socio-economic progress of the region has further resulted in rising social awareness amongst the masses about the usage of safe and potable water for various purposes.

In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years. Some of the key players operating in the water quality testing equipment market are ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., AquaPhoenix Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Thermo-Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu Corporation, Horiba, Ltd., General Electric (GE), and Eurofins Scientific SE.

