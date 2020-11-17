Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market Forecast to 2027 – Future Prospects with Leading Key Players Autoliv, Inc., Continental AG, DAF, Delphi Technologies, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

“Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market” study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and market data validated by three approaches including top companies’ revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in the report that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) is an innovative safety technology progressively being fitted to vehicles, which monitors the traffic conditions and automatically brakes the car if the driver fails to reply to an emergency situation. AEB is seen by specialists as an important development as is the seatbelt, but relatively protecting the occupant in the event of a crash, it aims to stop the crash happening in the first place.

Companies Mentioned:

Autoliv, Inc.

Continental AG

DAF

Delphi Technologies

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Mando Corporation

Mobileye

Robert Bosch GmbH

WABCO Holdings Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Segmentation Analysis:

The global autonomous emergency breaking (AEB) system market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, operating speed, component, application. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle. On the basis of operating speed, the market is segmented as high speed-inter urban AEB systems, low speed-city AEB systems, pedestrian-VRU (vulnerable road users) AEB systems. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as actuators, audible buzzers, controllers, sensors, visual indicators. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as forward emergency braking, reverse emergency braking, multi-directional braking.

The Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region. The report provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market.

The report analyzes key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years. The report also analyzes factors affecting Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

