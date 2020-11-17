Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors fueling the market are increasing health awareness among people and growing demand for healthy food. However, High costs involved in the R&D activities along with high price for fortified and enriched products hampers the market growth of active nutraceutical ingredients market.

Traditional ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, proteins, carotenoids, and fibers, formulators have started to include ingredients such as plant sterols, polyphenols, probiotics, and fatty acids in nutraceutical products.

Based on Health Benefits, Bone Health segment is constantly enhancing due to human skeletal system. It is a complex organ in constant equilibrium with the rest of the body. In addition to support and structure of the body, bone is the major reservoir for many minerals and compounds essential for maintaining a healthy pH balance. The deterioration of the body with age renders the elderly particularly susceptible to and affected by poor bone health.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the considerable growth due growing number of health conscious young people, shifting trend from taking vitamin supplements to meet the RDA nutrition towards overall improvement of health, increasing self-medication among consumers, easily availability of these product through traditional and online medical stores, increasing disposable income

Some of the key players in Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients market are ADM, Ajinomoto

Arla Foods, Associated British Foods, BASF SE, Cargill, Chr. Hansen, Dowdupont, DSM, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Glanbia Plc, Ingredion, Kerry Group, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group and Tate & Lyle.

Health Benefits Covered:

• Bone Health

• Cognitive Health

• Gut Health

• Heart Health

• Immunity

• Nutrition

• Weight Management

• Other Health Benefits

Types Covered:

• Carotenoids

• Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

• Minerals

• Omega-3 Fatty Acids

• Phytochemical & Plant Extracts

• Prebiotic

• Probiotic

• Proteins and Amino Acids

• Vitamins

• Other Types

Forms Covered:

• Dry

• Liquid

Applications Covered:

• Food

• Beverages

• Personal Care

• Animal Nutrition

• Dietary Supplement

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

