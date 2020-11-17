Field Devices Calibration Services Market Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Field Devices Calibration Services Market is accounted for $97.32 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $158.92 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors boosting the market are increased utilization of temperature and humidity calibration services in different industries and availability of a wide range of services. However, loss of industrial productivity during device calibration hampers the market growth of field devices calibration services market.

Calibration is a service carried out to compare the performance of a field device/instrument against the standard specifications. It identifies the fault of the instrument, reduces the downtime of an instrument, and enhances productivity. Calibration services are one of the most important services under instrumentation services, as they are a must for testing and maintenance devices.

Based on Type, Electrical Calibration refers to the process of verifying the performance of, or adjusting, any instrument those measures or tests electrical parameters. This discipline is usually referred to as dc and low frequency electrical metrology. Due to this properties the segment is said to be enhanced.

By Geography, North America is anticipated to exhibit the considerable growth due the major revenue contributor to the field devices calibration services market throughout the forecast period. The increase in production of shale oil and gas in the US and Canada demands calibration services for high-power rated instruments, as such instruments work under hazardous situations and improper working of equipment can cause a huge revenue loss.

Some of the key players in Global Field Devices Calibration Services market are ABB, Branom Instrument, Endress+Hauser, Exova, Fluke Calibration, GE, HiTek, Honeywell, Keysight Technologies, Rockwell Automation, Rohde & Schwarz, Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Transcat and Yokogawa.

Types Covered:

• Electrical Calibration

• Mechanical Calibration

• Pressure Calibration

• Temperature and Humidity Calibration

• Other Types

End Users Covered:

• Discrete Industry

• Process Industry

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

