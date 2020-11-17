Inorganic Microporous and Nanoporous Adsorbents Market Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

The U.S. market for inorganic microporous and nanoporous adsorbents should grow from $2.5 billion in 2018 to reach $2.9 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4 % for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

This report covers the technological, economic, and environmental considerations of the inorganic microporous adsorbent industry. Although this report is primarily a study of U.S. markets, analysis and forecasts are also provided for global markets.

The U.S. market is presented by adsorbent type and by commercial application with growth forecasts through 2023. The driving forces in the industry and the structure of the industry are also examined.

International aspects of the inorganic microporous adsorbent industry are discussed with respect to major geographic markets, types of adsorbents, and available manufacturing capacity. Lastly, brief profiles of the major manufacturers in the North American markets are presented.

Report Includes:

– 25 tables

– Comprehensive overview of the global markets for inorganic microporous and nanoporous adsorbents

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Discussion of the major types of adsorbents along with their key physical and chemical properties, raw materials, manufacturing processes and commercial applications

– Coverage of the technological, economic, and environmental considerations of the inorganic microporous adsorbent industry

– Impact analysis of governmental regulations and outlining of structural dynamics of the adsorbent industry

– Patent review and new developments in the field of adsorbent technology

– Detailed company profiles of major market players, including Arkema, Inc., BASF AG, ExxonMobil Oil Corp., J.M. Huber Corp., UOP and W.R. Grace & Co.

Summary

The global market for inorganic microporous and nanoporous adsorbents was worth over REDACTED in 2017, a figure that is expected to increase to REDACTED in 2018 and REDACTED in 2023 (a CAGR of REDACTED between 2018 and 2023). These adsorbents are granular activated carbon, zeolites, clays, active alumina, silica gels, and other microporous materials.

This report focuses on the U.S. market, which was the largest geographical market in 2017 with a value of REDACTED, projected to approach REDACTED in 2018 and exceed REDACTED in 2023 (a CAGR of REDACTED between 2018 and 2023.

Reasons for Doing This Study

The nanoporous and microporous adsorbents industry is mature, with a wide variety of products satisfying the requirements of well-established applications. However, expanded scope and applicability of environmental regulations, along with improving living standards around the world, are stimulating significant increases in demand for these products. In addition to environmental applications, newly invented specialized nanoporous sorbent products are creating novel market opportunities in electronics manufacturing and biomedical industry sectors.

Corporations involved with microporous adsorbents must understand the significance of these trends to effectively manage their enterprises and resources. Stakeholders in these competitive technologies and products must understand the impact of these trends upon their operations. End users of microporous adsorbents must consider the effect of these changes to select the most cost-effective options among newly available products and technologies prior to committing significant capital resources.

