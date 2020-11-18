Categories
Automotive Forgings Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Forecast to 2025

Automotive Forgings

Global “Automotive Forgings Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Automotive Forgings:

  • Forging is a manufacturing process involving the shaping of metal using localized compressive forces. The blows are delivered with a hammer (often a power hammer) or a die. Forging is often classified according to the temperature at which it is performed: cold forging (a type of cold working), warm forging, or hot forging (a type of hot working). For the latter two, the metal is heated, usually in a forge. Forged parts can range in weight from less than a kilogram to hundreds of metric tons.
  • Based on the Automotive Forgings market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyzes in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

  • Major players covered in this report:

  • S.A.
  • CIE Automotive
  • Dana Inc.
  • India Forge & Drop Stampings Ltd.
  • Nanjing Automobile Forging Co. Ltd.
  • American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.
  • Thyssenkrupp AG
  • Meritor Inc.
  • NTN Corporation
  • Ramkrishna Forgings
  • Bharat Forge Limited

    Automotive Forgings Market by Types:

  • Closed Die Forgings
  • Open Die Forgings
  • Rolled Rings Forgings

    Automotive Forgings Market by Applications:

  • Passenger Car
  • Light Commercial Vehicle
  • Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle
  • Others

    Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global Automotive Forgings Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Automotive Forgings Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Application

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Region

    1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

    1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

    1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

    1.5.3 Drivers

    1.5.4 Limitations

    1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

    1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

    1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

    1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    2 Global Automotive Forgings Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    2.1 Global Automotive Forgings (Volume and Value) by Type

    2.1.1 Global Automotive Forgings Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.1.2 Global Automotive Forgings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.2 Global Automotive Forgings (Volume and Value) by Application

    2.2.1 Global Automotive Forgings Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.2.2 Global Automotive Forgings Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.3 Global Automotive Forgings (Volume and Value) by Region

    2.3.1 Global Automotive Forgings Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

    2.3.2 Global Automotive Forgings Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

