Colloids (Blood Plasma) Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast to 2025

The “Colloids (Blood Plasma) Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Colloids (Blood Plasma) industry.

About Colloids (Blood Plasma):

The Colloids (Blood Plasma) market revenue was 568 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 960 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 9.13% during 2020-2025. Colloids are large molecular weight (nominally MW > 30,000) substances. In normal plasma, the plasma proteins are the major colloids present. Colloids are important in capillary fluid dynamics because they are the only constituents which are effective at exerting an osmotic force across the wall of the capillaries. Albumin solutions are available for use as colloids.

Major players covered in this report:

Grifols

Fresenius Kabi

Boya Rongsheng

CSL Behring

Shanghai Raas

Axa parenterals

Kedrion

Rongsheng Pharmaceutical

B. Braun Medical

Octapharma

Baxter

CTBB

Hualan Bio

HOSPIRA

Colloids (Blood Plasma) Market by Types:

Starches

Gelatins

Dextrans

Human Albumin

Other

Colloids (Blood Plasma) Market by Applications:

Extensive Burns

Massive Blood or Plasma Loss

Hypovolemic Shock

Other

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

