Thermal Transfer Label Market 2020 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area, Competitors and Forecast to 2025

About Thermal Transfer Label:

Thermal transfer labels are used for product ID, record keeping, laboratory samples, board manufacturing, outdoor and refrigeration, and thermal transfer labels are ideal for printing long-lasting variable data. These labels are generally more durable than direct thermal, sheet-like inkjet or laser labels. Using reel labels and print ribbons, the technology uses less heat to transfer printed images than other methods, providing the widest range of materials. The widest range of adhesives are available to suit specific label applications. Well-matched ribbons and labels make printing adhesion very strong and usually do not require a protective film laminate.

Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC

3M Company

Henkel

WS Packaging Group, Inc

Honeywell International

CCL Industries Inc

LINTEC Corporation

Multi-Color Corporation

Coveris Holdings S.A

Constantia Flexibles Group

Paper

Polyester

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Others Thermal Transfer Label Market by Applications:

Transportation

Logistics

Electronics

Industrial Goods