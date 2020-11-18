Automotive Torsion Bar Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Forecast to 2025

Global “Automotive Torsion Bar Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Automotive Torsion Bar:

The Automotive Torsion Bar market revenue was 11508 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 12444 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 1.31% during 2020-2025. The torsion bar is basically a length of metal rod anchored at one end to the car body and at the other end to the suspension lower link. As the wheel passes over a bump the bar twists. It returns to its original position when the bump is passed and restores the car to its normal drive height. The resistance of the bar to twisting has the same effect as the spring used in more conventional suspension systems. A certain amount of load is permanently applied to the bar to maintain the car’s ride height.

Major players covered in this report:

Sogefi

ZF Friedrichshafen

Draexlmaier

PST

Anvis

Magneti Marelli

Schaeffler

Tinsley Bridge

Freudenberg

Lisi

Automotive Torsion Bar Market by Types:

Round

Rectangle

Other

Automotive Torsion Bar Market by Applications:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Automotive Torsion Bar Market:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Torsion Bar Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

2 Global Automotive Torsion Bar Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Automotive Torsion Bar (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Automotive Torsion Bar Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Torsion Bar Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Torsion Bar (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Automotive Torsion Bar Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Torsion Bar Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Torsion Bar (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Torsion Bar Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Torsion Bar Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

