Chlorothalonil Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2025

The Chlorothalonil Market

About Chlorothalonil:

The Chlorothalonil market revenue was 191 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 280 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 6.5% during 2020-2025. Chlorothalonil is a broad-spectrum organochlorine pesticide (fungicide) used to control fungi that threaten vegetables, trees, small fruits, turf, ornamentals, and other agricultural crops. It also controls fruit rots in cranberry bogs, and is used in paints.

Major players covered in this report:

Syngenta

Xiangyun Group

Xinhe Agricultural Chemical

Dacheng Pesticide

Weunite Fine Chemical

Sipcam Oxon

SDS Biotech

Suli Chemical

Chlorothalonil Market by Types:

Wettable Powder

Suspending Agent

Other

Chlorothalonil Market by Applications:

Vegetable

Fruiter

Oil Crops

Other

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Chlorothalonil Market:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Chlorothalonil Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

2 Global Chlorothalonil Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Chlorothalonil (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Chlorothalonil Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global Chlorothalonil Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Chlorothalonil (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Chlorothalonil Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.2.2 Global Chlorothalonil Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Chlorothalonil (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Chlorothalonil Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Chlorothalonil Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

