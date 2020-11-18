Chess Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Forecast to 2025

Global “Chess Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Chess:

The Chess market revenue was 1955 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 2410 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 3.54% during 2020-2025. Chess is a two-player strategy board game played on a chessboard, a checkered gameboard with 64 squares arranged in an 8×8 grid.[1] The game is played by millions of people worldwide. Chess is believed to have originated in India sometime before the 7th century. The game was derived from the Indian game chaturanga, which is also the likely ancestor of the Eastern strategy games xiangqi, janggi, and shogi. Chess reached Europe by the 9th century, due to the Moorish conquest of the Iberian Peninsula. The pieces assumed their current powers in Spain in the late 15th century; the rules were standardized in the 19th century.

Major players covered in this report:

Shri Ganesh (India) International

ChessBaron

House of Staunton

ChessSUA

ABC-CHESS.com

Chessbazaar.com

Yiwu Linsai

Chessncrafts

Official Staunton

CNCHESS

Chess Market by Types:

Wooden Chess

Glass Chess

Plastic Chess

Chess Market by Applications:

Professional

Amateur

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Chess Market:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Chess Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

2 Global Chess Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Chess (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Chess Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global Chess Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Chess (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Chess Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.2.2 Global Chess Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Chess (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Chess Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Chess Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

