Plywood Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2025

About Plywood:

The Plywood market revenue was 61746 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 76964 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 3.74% during 2020-2025. Fiberglass-reinforced-plastic (FRP) overlaid plywood is an engineered product consisting of APA brand plywood that is firmly bonded between the tough glass fiber reinforced resin surfaces. WBP is a glue standard that was developed in Great Britain and is set down in British Standards Institution standard 1203:1963, “Specification for synthetic resin adhesives (phenolic and aminoplastic) for plywood.” This standard identifies four categories of plywood glue on the basis of durability. WBP is the most durable classification. In descending order of durability.

Major players covered in this report:

Syktyvkar Plywood Mill

Arauco

Jinqiu

Eksons Corporation Bhd

Demidovo Plywood Mill

LinYi Celtic Wood

Boise Cascade

Greenply Industries

Da Sen Holdings Group

Duroply Industries

Century Plyboards

Latvijas Finieris

Samling

Segheza

AVIC Forestry

Rimbunan Hijau

Luli

Blomberger Holzindustrie

Metsa Wood

Garnica

Happy Group

Xingang

Yunnan Jinggu Forestry

UPM

Georgia-Pacific

SVEZA

West Fraser

Samko Timber

Treezo Group

Columbia Forest Products

Yunfeng

PotlatchDeltic

States Industries

Penghong

Weyerhaeuser

Catenva

Roseburg

Fuqing

Koskisen

Plywood Market by Types:

Softwood Plywood

Hardwood Plywood

Aircraft Plywood

Decorative Plywood

Marine Plywood

Fire-retardant Plywood

Flexible Plywood

Termite-Resistant Plywood

Anti-slip Plywood

Chemical Resistance Plywood

Others

Plywood Market by Applications:

Construction

Furniture

Flooring

Packaging

Transport Vehicle

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Plywood Market:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Plywood Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

2 Global Plywood Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Plywood (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Plywood Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global Plywood Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Plywood (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Plywood Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.2.2 Global Plywood Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Plywood (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Plywood Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Plywood Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

