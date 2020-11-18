Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Forecast to 2025

Global “Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA):

The Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) market revenue was 373 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 466 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 3.74% during 2020-2025. Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) are fluoropolymers. They are copolymers of tetrafluoroethylene (C2F4) and perfluoroethers (C2F3ORf, where Rf is a perfluorinated group such as trifluoromethyl (CF3)). In terms of their properties, these polymers are similar to polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). The big difference is that the alkoxy substituents allow the polymer to be melt-processed. On a molecular level, PFA has a smaller chain length and higher chain entanglement than other fluoropolymers. It also contains an oxygen atom at the branches. This results in a material that is more translucent and has improved flow, creep resistance, and thermal stability close to or exceeding PTFE. Similarly advantaged processing properties are found in fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP), the copolymer of tetrafluoroethylene and hexafluoropropylene.

Major players covered in this report:

INOFLON

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Holscot Fluoroplastics

RTP Company

Arkema

Xtraflex

AGC Inc.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Quadrant AG (Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation)

3M Company (Dyneon GmbH)

Solvay

Hubei Everflon Polymer Co. Ltd.

The Chemours Company

Polyfluor Plastics

HaloPolymer OJSC

AMETEK Inc.

Zeus Industrial Products Inc.

Li Chang Technology (Ganzhou) Co. Ltd.

Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Market by Types:

PFA Aqueous Dispersion

PFA Pellets

PFA Powder

Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Market by Applications:

Oil & Gas

Chemical Processing Industry (CPI)

Wire & Cable

Semiconductor

Cookware & Bakeware Coatings

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Market:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

2 Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.2.2 Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

