3D Scanning Market 2020 Key Raw Material Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis, Process Analysis and Forecast to 2025

About 3D Scanning:

3D scanning is a process that captures the three-dimensional attributes of an object along with information such as color and texture. This technology helps save time, cost, and efforts during a manufacturing process and thus, improves the quality of the output. 3D scanners substantially capture the dimensions of physical objects using laser, light, or x-rays and create point clouds, which are then used to produce a 3D representation of the scanned object using software. Nowadays, 3D scanners have emerged as powerful tools aerospace & defense, automotive, entertainment & media, construction, healthcare, and several other sectors.

Major players covered in this report:

Hexagon AB

David Vision Systems GmbH

3D Digital Corp

Topcon Corporation

FARO Technologies

Steinbichler

Creaform，Inc.

Maptek Pty Ltd

Ametek

Basis Software Inc

GOM

3D Systems Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Optical Scanners

Structured Light Scanners

Laser Scanners

Other Hardware 3D Scanning Market by Applications:

Reverse Engineering

Rapid Prototyping

Quality Control/Inspection

Face and Body Scanning