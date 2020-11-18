Fish Protein Powder market to Suffer Slight Decline in 2020, Efforts to Mitigate Coronavirus-related Disruptions Ramp Up

Rising awareness regarding the use of Fish Protein Powder for the fortification of food and production of functional foods has stimulated the food industry to investigate different methods for the development of Fish Protein Powder from varied fish categories. Fish Protein Powder is a product obtained by drying and grating a fish or by removing most of the water and some of the oil from the fish. Fish Protein Powder, also known as fish meal, finds a wide range of applications in compound feeds for pigs, farmed fish and poultry.

Another type of Fish Protein Powder that is intended for human consumption is fish protein powder, in which the protein is more concentrated than in the original fish flesh. Fish protein powder is used for developing ready-to-eat products in the food industry. Fish Protein Powder can be used as a functional constituent for the making of formulated ready-to-eat products. The Fish Protein Powder market is driven by the growth of fisheries and the aquaculture industry.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7820

Growth of Global Aquaculture to Drive the Demand for Fish Protein Powder:

Fish are the primary source of DHA and omega-3 fatty acids, which are renowned globally as key factors in human health. A significant and growing ratio of the yield from world fisheries is processed into Fish Protein Powder and fish oil, which is practically contributing to human consumption as they are used as feed in livestock and poultry raising. Fish Protein Powder is mainly produced from sustainably managed stocks of fish, for which there is a growing demand for human consumption. Fish protein powder is gaining acceptance as a functional ingredient in food applications. The demand for fish protein ingredients, including Fish Protein Powder proteins, in the making of functional food and ready-to-eat products is growing across the world.

Global Fish Protein Powder: Market Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global Fish Protein Powder market has been segmented as:

Swine

Aquaculture

Poultry

Other

On the basis of species, the global Fish Protein Powder market has been segmented as:

Short-Lived

Long-Lived

Low-Fat

White Flesh

On the basis of region, the global Fish Protein Powder market has been segmented as:

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

MEA

Global Fish Protein Powder Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players operating in the global Fish Protein Powder market are Daybrook Fisheries, Inc., Aksha Fish Meal and Oil, Mexican Seafood Co., Diamond Fishes, Madai Ltd., Lucky Star Metal Agricultural Co. Ltd., MC Machinery Co. Ltd., Thanh Ha Agriculture And Forest Product Processing And Export Co., Ltd, Salmon Club SRL, Polfish, G.E. Mclarnon & Sons Limited, Mega Tierernährung GmbH and La Romana Farine S.R.L., among others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Fish Protein Powder market

Three different types of products are sold as Fish Protein Powder – High Quality, for small-scale aquaculture units, Low Temperature, used in the rearing of piglets and salmon, Fair Average Quality, low protein feed for poultry and pigs. Attributing to the availability of such numerous options and growing concerns towards animal nutrition, the potential of the Fish Protein Powder market is pegged to be significantly high. The increase in the consumption of poultry and bacon products is another factor driving the growth of the Fish Protein Powder market.

Countries with strong presence of industrial fisheries are Norway, South Africa, and Peru. The prospect for growth of the Fish Protein Powder market is increasing moderately in the countries mentioned above.

In terms of consumption, APAC countries such as China and Korea are leading the Fish Protein Powder market. Specifically, China has been steadily representing a major market for Fish Protein Powder, primarily owing to its large aquaculture industry. The country accounted for more than 50% of the global farmed fish and seafood products in the past few years. So, the outlook for growth of the Fish Protein Powder market in the APAC region is quite high.

Download Methodology of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-7820

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com